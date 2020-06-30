All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1423 Tennyson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1423 Tennyson Street
Last updated January 16 2020 at 4:52 PM

1423 Tennyson Street

1423 Tennyson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1423 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Come check out this immaculate and upgraded bungalow super close to Sloans Lake, Highlands and Downtown. This home is light and bright with huge, updated windows and large living room/dining room areas. With beautiful hardwood floors, custom paint, coved ceilings, decorative fireplace, and crown molding, this home has all the little details that you are looking for. The gorgeous kitchen has been completely upgraded with Corian counters, under-mount sink, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Recent basement renovation, with carpet and recessed lights. 2 bedrooms on main floor and another 2 bedrooms in the basement

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 Tennyson Street have any available units?
1423 Tennyson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1423 Tennyson Street have?
Some of 1423 Tennyson Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 Tennyson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1423 Tennyson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 Tennyson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1423 Tennyson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1423 Tennyson Street offer parking?
No, 1423 Tennyson Street does not offer parking.
Does 1423 Tennyson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1423 Tennyson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 Tennyson Street have a pool?
No, 1423 Tennyson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1423 Tennyson Street have accessible units?
No, 1423 Tennyson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 Tennyson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 Tennyson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1170 Logan
1170 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Spyglass
7100 Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Nuvo
1211 Vine St
Denver, CO 80206
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80209
Shenandoah Apartments
1010 Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University