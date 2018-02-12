All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1422 Leyden Street Unit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1422 Leyden Street Unit
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:06 PM

1422 Leyden Street Unit

1422 Leyden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1422 Leyden Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/46c13f907e ---- Leyden Apartments feature 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of the Mayfair neighborhood. These apartments have been completely renovated with re-finished hardwood floors, brand-new kitchens and bathrooms, designer lighting and tile, energy-efficient windows, and brand-new air conditioning units. This property offers high-speed internet, on-site laundry, and the choice of street or garage parking. Mayfair is a cozy neighborhood just 5 miles east of downtown Denver. Brick tudor-style homes line many of the streets, and local businesses pepper the neighborhood, including Copper Door Coffee Roasters, 4Gs Mexican Family Restaurant, City Floral Garden Center, Solera Restaurant, and Marczyk Fine Foods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 Leyden Street Unit have any available units?
1422 Leyden Street Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 Leyden Street Unit have?
Some of 1422 Leyden Street Unit's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 Leyden Street Unit currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Leyden Street Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Leyden Street Unit pet-friendly?
No, 1422 Leyden Street Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1422 Leyden Street Unit offer parking?
Yes, 1422 Leyden Street Unit offers parking.
Does 1422 Leyden Street Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 Leyden Street Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Leyden Street Unit have a pool?
No, 1422 Leyden Street Unit does not have a pool.
Does 1422 Leyden Street Unit have accessible units?
No, 1422 Leyden Street Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Leyden Street Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 1422 Leyden Street Unit does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave
Denver, CO 80212
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Link 35
1220 35th St
Denver, CO 80205
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236
Trivium
2125 Buchtel Blvd
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University