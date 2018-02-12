1422 Leyden Street Unit

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/46c13f907e ---- Leyden Apartments feature 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of the Mayfair neighborhood. These apartments have been completely renovated with re-finished hardwood floors, brand-new kitchens and bathrooms, designer lighting and tile, energy-efficient windows, and brand-new air conditioning units. This property offers high-speed internet, on-site laundry, and the choice of street or garage parking. Mayfair is a cozy neighborhood just 5 miles east of downtown Denver. Brick tudor-style homes line many of the streets, and local businesses pepper the neighborhood, including Copper Door Coffee Roasters, 4Gs Mexican Family Restaurant, City Floral Garden Center, Solera Restaurant, and Marczyk Fine Foods.