1419 Lipan St

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pet friendly

Year Built:1885

Sq Footage: 435 sqft.

Bedrooms: 1 Bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: 1 reserved spot off street

Laundry: Free In building

Lease Duration: 1 Year min (See Details Below)

Deposit: One month rent

Pets Policy: No pets

$200 OF UTILITIES INCLUDED

Property Type: Single Family House/Condo



NO SMOKING INSIDE OR 4/20



DESCRIPTION



Re-freshened condo in a Victorian setting is the perfect location for enjoying all of downtown amenities! This one-bedroom, one bath, 2nd floor condo is just 1/2 block to Auraria Campus, Light Rail, public transportation and Starbucks. Perfect for student or downtown living/employment, with deeded off-street parking. The front entrance welcomes you with its original staircase and vintage charm. The interior of this unit features beautiful hardwood floors in the kitchen; tile in the full bathroom, double-pane windows; full-length mirrors on living room and bedroom closet doors. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the quaint, front porch; or Bar-B-Q, in the sunny, back arbor/gazebo patio. Plenty of storage in basement with shared, complimentary laundry. Easy access to tons of downtown restaurants, Cherry Creek Bike Path, King Soopers, Invesco Field, Pepsi Center, downtown night life, Denver Art Museum, Performing Arts Ctr and fun Santa Fe District!



LEASE TERMS No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, Tenant pays Gas, Elec, phone, and cable. Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.



No Pets Allowed



