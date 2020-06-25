All apartments in Denver
1419 Lipan St
1419 Lipan St

1419 North Lipan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1419 North Lipan Street, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pet friendly
ear Built:1885
Sq Footage: 435 sqft.
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 reserved spot off street
Laundry: Free In building
Lease Duration: 1 Year min (See Details Below)
Deposit: One month rent
Pets Policy: No pets
$200 OF UTILITIES INCLUDED
Property Type: Single Family House/Condo

NO SMOKING INSIDE OR 4/20

DESCRIPTION

Re-freshened condo in a Victorian setting is the perfect location for enjoying all of downtown amenities! This one-bedroom, one bath, 2nd floor condo is just 1/2 block to Auraria Campus, Light Rail, public transportation and Starbucks. Perfect for student or downtown living/employment, with deeded off-street parking. The front entrance welcomes you with its original staircase and vintage charm. The interior of this unit features beautiful hardwood floors in the kitchen; tile in the full bathroom, double-pane windows; full-length mirrors on living room and bedroom closet doors. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the quaint, front porch; or Bar-B-Q, in the sunny, back arbor/gazebo patio. Plenty of storage in basement with shared, complimentary laundry. Easy access to tons of downtown restaurants, Cherry Creek Bike Path, King Soopers, Invesco Field, Pepsi Center, downtown night life, Denver Art Museum, Performing Arts Ctr and fun Santa Fe District!

LEASE TERMS No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, Tenant pays Gas, Elec, phone, and cable. Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4839786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

