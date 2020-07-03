1419 Downing St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5973999000 ---- Beautiful One Bedroom in Amazing Location! AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 27TH!! Contact Us! RIO Real Estate Leasing- Windsor Leasing@rio-realestate.com (303)-733-0487 To put in an application prior to your showing for faster approval, please follow this link. https://rioresidential.com/application/ (This application can only be processed AFTER you have physically viewed the unit) *Proof of income will be required upon approval* *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Available 09.27.19 Great Garden Level One Bedroom walking distance to Thump Coffee, Voodoo Doughnuts, Fillmore Auditorium and much more! ♦PROPERTY DETAILS♦ -Open Layout -Laundry on site -Three floors -Front and back entrances -Located off 14th and Downing Street -On street parking if no paid parking available -Cats Welcome -No Dogs Please -Garden Level Unit ♦RATE DETAILS♦ -12-Month Lease -$1000.00 Rent -$50.00 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) -$400.00 Security Deposit (If Qualified) *Deposit Subject to Change Pending Credit and Background Check Results. -$45.00 Application Fee (Per Adult, Non-refundable) -$100.00 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) -No Dogs Please ♦UNTIL PROFILE♦ -Open Floor Plan -Large Windows -Laminate Kitchen Floors -Several Cabinets -Large Kitchen Sink -HUGE Closet -Bathroom Storage -Shower and Tub -Large Windows ♦LEASE DETAILS♦ -12 Month lease -Cats welcome (Details above) -No Dogs Please -Tenant responsible for all electric -Water, sewer, trash and gas included in flat rate utilities -No parking included (Ask about paid monthly private parking!) Contact Us! RIO Real Estate Leasing- Windsor Leasing@rio-realestate.com (303)-733-0487