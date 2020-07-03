All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:17 AM

1419 Downing St

1419 North Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

1419 North Downing Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5973999000 ---- Beautiful One Bedroom in Amazing Location! AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 27TH!! Contact Us! RIO Real Estate Leasing- Windsor Leasing@rio-realestate.com (303)-733-0487 To put in an application prior to your showing for faster approval, please follow this link. https://rioresidential.com/application/ (This application can only be processed AFTER you have physically viewed the unit) *Proof of income will be required upon approval* *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Available 09.27.19 Great Garden Level One Bedroom walking distance to Thump Coffee, Voodoo Doughnuts, Fillmore Auditorium and much more! &diams;PROPERTY DETAILS&diams; -Open Layout -Laundry on site -Three floors -Front and back entrances -Located off 14th and Downing Street -On street parking if no paid parking available -Cats Welcome -No Dogs Please -Garden Level Unit &diams;RATE DETAILS&diams; -12-Month Lease -$1000.00 Rent -$50.00 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) -$400.00 Security Deposit (If Qualified) *Deposit Subject to Change Pending Credit and Background Check Results. -$45.00 Application Fee (Per Adult, Non-refundable) -$100.00 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) -No Dogs Please &diams;UNTIL PROFILE&diams; -Open Floor Plan -Large Windows -Laminate Kitchen Floors -Several Cabinets -Large Kitchen Sink -HUGE Closet -Bathroom Storage -Shower and Tub -Large Windows &diams;LEASE DETAILS&diams; -12 Month lease -Cats welcome (Details above) -No Dogs Please -Tenant responsible for all electric -Water, sewer, trash and gas included in flat rate utilities -No parking included (Ask about paid monthly private parking!) Contact Us! RIO Real Estate Leasing- Windsor Leasing@rio-realestate.com (303)-733-0487

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Downing St have any available units?
1419 Downing St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 Downing St have?
Some of 1419 Downing St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Downing St currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Downing St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Downing St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 Downing St is pet friendly.
Does 1419 Downing St offer parking?
Yes, 1419 Downing St offers parking.
Does 1419 Downing St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 Downing St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Downing St have a pool?
No, 1419 Downing St does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Downing St have accessible units?
No, 1419 Downing St does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Downing St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 Downing St does not have units with dishwashers.

