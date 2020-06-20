All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1418 Osceola St.
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

1418 Osceola St.

1418 Osceola Street · No Longer Available
Location

1418 Osceola Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1418 Osceola St. Available 11/08/19 Great Location! - Great Location in the West Colfax neighborhood of Denver. 4 minute drive to Sloans Lake. 2 bedroom 1 bath with new hardwood floors and new carpet. Bright sunny kitchen. Cozy, decorative faux fireplace. Unfinished basement provides lots of extra storage space. Huge Fenced Yard!

Full size washer and dryer can be rented for an additional $40.00 per month.

Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Denver Water bill, Xcel Energy bill, Semi-Annual Wastewater bill (billed twice per year).

Pre-qualifications:

-We require a credit score of at least 600 with a full background screen and good rental history.
-No previous evictions.
-No felony convictions
-Monthly income must be verifiable and at least 2.5 times the rent

For more information or to schedule a showing please call 303-775-5773
or e-mail at leasing@paragonrentals.com.

(RLNE3355748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Osceola St. have any available units?
1418 Osceola St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 Osceola St. have?
Some of 1418 Osceola St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 Osceola St. currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Osceola St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Osceola St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 Osceola St. is pet friendly.
Does 1418 Osceola St. offer parking?
No, 1418 Osceola St. does not offer parking.
Does 1418 Osceola St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1418 Osceola St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Osceola St. have a pool?
No, 1418 Osceola St. does not have a pool.
Does 1418 Osceola St. have accessible units?
No, 1418 Osceola St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Osceola St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 Osceola St. does not have units with dishwashers.

