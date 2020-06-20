Amenities
1418 Osceola St. Available 11/08/19 Great Location! - Great Location in the West Colfax neighborhood of Denver. 4 minute drive to Sloans Lake. 2 bedroom 1 bath with new hardwood floors and new carpet. Bright sunny kitchen. Cozy, decorative faux fireplace. Unfinished basement provides lots of extra storage space. Huge Fenced Yard!
Full size washer and dryer can be rented for an additional $40.00 per month.
Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Denver Water bill, Xcel Energy bill, Semi-Annual Wastewater bill (billed twice per year).
Pre-qualifications:
-We require a credit score of at least 600 with a full background screen and good rental history.
-No previous evictions.
-No felony convictions
-Monthly income must be verifiable and at least 2.5 times the rent
For more information or to schedule a showing please call 303-775-5773
or e-mail at leasing@paragonrentals.com.
