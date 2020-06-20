Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1418 Osceola St. Available 11/08/19 Great Location! - Great Location in the West Colfax neighborhood of Denver. 4 minute drive to Sloans Lake. 2 bedroom 1 bath with new hardwood floors and new carpet. Bright sunny kitchen. Cozy, decorative faux fireplace. Unfinished basement provides lots of extra storage space. Huge Fenced Yard!



Full size washer and dryer can be rented for an additional $40.00 per month.



Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Denver Water bill, Xcel Energy bill, Semi-Annual Wastewater bill (billed twice per year).



Pre-qualifications:



-We require a credit score of at least 600 with a full background screen and good rental history.

-No previous evictions.

-No felony convictions

-Monthly income must be verifiable and at least 2.5 times the rent



For more information or to schedule a showing please call 303-775-5773

or e-mail at leasing@paragonrentals.com.



(RLNE3355748)