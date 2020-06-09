1417 Ivanhoe Street

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #915808.



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Denver will welcome you with 1,100 square feet of living space!



Enjoy cooking on the stove and then eating in the breakfast nook, or hang out in the finished basement. Cool off from the warmth of the Colorado weather with the air conditioning or by the ceiling fans. Appreciate the convenience of having a washer and dryer in unit! Want to relax outside? Lounge on the patio or the porch in the fenced yard.



Explore the outdoors and spend time at the Denver Zoo, Museum of Nature and Science, and City Park. Travel is easy with quick access to E Colfax Ave, Colorado Blvd, 25, and 225.



Dogs up to 30 pounds are welcome upon a deposit and $40 per month pet rent.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



