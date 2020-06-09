All apartments in Denver
Location

1417 Ivanhoe Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #915808.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Denver will welcome you with 1,100 square feet of living space!

Enjoy cooking on the stove and then eating in the breakfast nook, or hang out in the finished basement. Cool off from the warmth of the Colorado weather with the air conditioning or by the ceiling fans. Appreciate the convenience of having a washer and dryer in unit! Want to relax outside? Lounge on the patio or the porch in the fenced yard.

Explore the outdoors and spend time at the Denver Zoo, Museum of Nature and Science, and City Park. Travel is easy with quick access to E Colfax Ave, Colorado Blvd, 25, and 225.

Dogs up to 30 pounds are welcome upon a deposit and $40 per month pet rent.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Ivanhoe Street have any available units?
1417 Ivanhoe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 Ivanhoe Street have?
Some of 1417 Ivanhoe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Ivanhoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Ivanhoe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Ivanhoe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 Ivanhoe Street is pet friendly.
Does 1417 Ivanhoe Street offer parking?
No, 1417 Ivanhoe Street does not offer parking.
Does 1417 Ivanhoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1417 Ivanhoe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Ivanhoe Street have a pool?
No, 1417 Ivanhoe Street does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Ivanhoe Street have accessible units?
No, 1417 Ivanhoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Ivanhoe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 Ivanhoe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
