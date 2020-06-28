Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1416 Spruce Street Available 10/05/19 Amazing Duplex in E. Colfax - BRAND NEW, Completely Renovated 4 Bed, 2 Bath Duplex in East Colfax Neighborhood. Great Open Floor Plan, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwoods throughout the upper level, New Carpet throughout the lower level. Washer/Dryer Included and Private Patio. Easy Access to I-225 and Downtown. Short Distance to Parks, Restaurants and Shops!!



Call TODAY to set up a showing!!! (720) 357-6655



For Move Available Properties, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals



Walters & Company is a Colorado Licensed and Owned Real Estate Company.



(RLNE3320537)