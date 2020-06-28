All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
1416 Spruce Street
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:18 PM

1416 Spruce Street

1416 North Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

1416 North Spruce Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1416 Spruce Street Available 10/05/19 Amazing Duplex in E. Colfax - BRAND NEW, Completely Renovated 4 Bed, 2 Bath Duplex in East Colfax Neighborhood. Great Open Floor Plan, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwoods throughout the upper level, New Carpet throughout the lower level. Washer/Dryer Included and Private Patio. Easy Access to I-225 and Downtown. Short Distance to Parks, Restaurants and Shops!!

Call TODAY to set up a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For Move Available Properties, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

Walters & Company is a Colorado Licensed and Owned Real Estate Company.

(RLNE3320537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Spruce Street have any available units?
1416 Spruce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 Spruce Street have?
Some of 1416 Spruce Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Spruce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Spruce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 Spruce Street is pet friendly.
Does 1416 Spruce Street offer parking?
No, 1416 Spruce Street does not offer parking.
Does 1416 Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 Spruce Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 1416 Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 1416 Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 Spruce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
