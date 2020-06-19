All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:35 PM

1415 N Pearl St., 104

1415 Pearl Street · (720) 515-7138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1415 Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
**Virtual or in-person showings available. Please wear a mask **

Beautifully remodeled condo in the heart of Capitol Hill, blocks from downtown. Across the street from Natural Grocers. This 1st-floor unit just received a complete overhaul including new kitchen (dishwasher, custom cabinets and quartz counters, stainless steel appliances), new bath (tiled floors, shower, and new vanity, toilet, all-new fixtures), laminate floors and fresh paint. Tons of storage and closet space. Off-street parking available for $75/month. Tenant pays a flat fee for all utilities INCLUDING internet $75/month

FREE to apply: https://jdsmpartners.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Must pass $30.00 background check for approval.
Pearl St Apartments are located in the heart of Capitol Hill neighborhood, offer both studios and one-bedroom units in a great location, as well as great amenities. Across the street from Natural Grocers, walking distance to fantastic restaurants, coffee shops, Ogden theater, The Filmore, and LOTS of other entertainment. Easy access to Downtown Denver, Uptown, Broadway, and Cheeseman Park. Easy access to Lodo, Union Station, and Confluence Park via a 15-minute bike ride. Features updated appliances, AC units, granite counters, fully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms including dishwasher, hardwood floors, multiple oversized closets, pet-friendly, gated dog run, laundry onsite, and off-street parking is available for rent. Pets okay with additional $300 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit and $25/month Pet Rent. Deposit = 1 month rent. FREE to apply: https://jdsmpartners.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Must pass $25.00 background check for approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 N Pearl St., 104 have any available units?
1415 N Pearl St., 104 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 N Pearl St., 104 have?
Some of 1415 N Pearl St., 104's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 N Pearl St., 104 currently offering any rent specials?
1415 N Pearl St., 104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 N Pearl St., 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 N Pearl St., 104 is pet friendly.
Does 1415 N Pearl St., 104 offer parking?
Yes, 1415 N Pearl St., 104 does offer parking.
Does 1415 N Pearl St., 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 N Pearl St., 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 N Pearl St., 104 have a pool?
No, 1415 N Pearl St., 104 does not have a pool.
Does 1415 N Pearl St., 104 have accessible units?
No, 1415 N Pearl St., 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 N Pearl St., 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 N Pearl St., 104 has units with dishwashers.
