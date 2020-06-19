1415 N Pearl St., 104

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park on-site laundry parking internet access media room

**Virtual or in-person showings available. Please wear a mask **



Beautifully remodeled condo in the heart of Capitol Hill, blocks from downtown. Across the street from Natural Grocers. This 1st-floor unit just received a complete overhaul including new kitchen (dishwasher, custom cabinets and quartz counters, stainless steel appliances), new bath (tiled floors, shower, and new vanity, toilet, all-new fixtures), laminate floors and fresh paint. Tons of storage and closet space. Off-street parking available for $75/month. Tenant pays a flat fee for all utilities INCLUDING internet $75/month



FREE to apply: https://jdsmpartners.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Must pass $30.00 background check for approval.

Pearl St Apartments are located in the heart of Capitol Hill neighborhood, offer both studios and one-bedroom units in a great location, as well as great amenities. Across the street from Natural Grocers, walking distance to fantastic restaurants, coffee shops, Ogden theater, The Filmore, and LOTS of other entertainment. Easy access to Downtown Denver, Uptown, Broadway, and Cheeseman Park. Easy access to Lodo, Union Station, and Confluence Park via a 15-minute bike ride. Features updated appliances, AC units, granite counters, fully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms including dishwasher, hardwood floors, multiple oversized closets, pet-friendly, gated dog run, laundry onsite, and off-street parking is available for rent. Pets okay with additional $300 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit and $25/month Pet Rent. Deposit = 1 month rent. FREE to apply: https://jdsmpartners.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Must pass $25.00 background check for approval.