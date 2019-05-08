1410 West Nevada Place

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave

***** ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS *****

You won't want to miss this home

3 Bedrooms

2.5 Bathrooms

Master bath and large closet

Dishwasher, Microwave And All Other Appliances Included

Central Heat & Central Air

Washer & Dryer Hookups

Large Fenced Back Yard

Rent $1,995 / Deposit $2,000 With 20 Month Lease or longer

Call Or Text To Schedule Showing: 720-446-7368

To set a showing with one of our agents use the following link:

showdigs.co/3y73



$40 Application Fee for background check per person over 18

***** VOUCHERS ACCEPTED, IF YOU ALREADY HAVE YOUR MOVING PAPERWORK *****

***** NO SMOKING *****

Pets on a case by case bases, with breed approval and pet insurance

Located near Alameda and Pecos

Convenient To Shopping, Schools, Restaurants, And Transportation



Contact us to schedule a showing.