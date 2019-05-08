All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 22 2019 at 10:41 PM

1410 West Nevada Place

1410 West Nevada Place · No Longer Available
Location

1410 West Nevada Place, Denver, CO 80223
Athmar Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***** ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS *****
You won't want to miss this home
3 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
Master bath and large closet
Dishwasher, Microwave And All Other Appliances Included
Central Heat & Central Air
Washer & Dryer Hookups
Large Fenced Back Yard
Rent $1,995 / Deposit $2,000 With 20 Month Lease or longer
Call Or Text To Schedule Showing: 720-446-7368
To set a showing with one of our agents use the following link:
showdigs.co/3y73

$40 Application Fee for background check per person over 18
***** VOUCHERS ACCEPTED, IF YOU ALREADY HAVE YOUR MOVING PAPERWORK *****
***** NO SMOKING *****
Pets on a case by case bases, with breed approval and pet insurance
Located near Alameda and Pecos
Convenient To Shopping, Schools, Restaurants, And Transportation

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 West Nevada Place have any available units?
1410 West Nevada Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 West Nevada Place have?
Some of 1410 West Nevada Place's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 West Nevada Place currently offering any rent specials?
1410 West Nevada Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 West Nevada Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 West Nevada Place is pet friendly.
Does 1410 West Nevada Place offer parking?
No, 1410 West Nevada Place does not offer parking.
Does 1410 West Nevada Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 West Nevada Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 West Nevada Place have a pool?
No, 1410 West Nevada Place does not have a pool.
Does 1410 West Nevada Place have accessible units?
No, 1410 West Nevada Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 West Nevada Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 West Nevada Place has units with dishwashers.
