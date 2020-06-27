1396 Lowell Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully Updated Brick 2 Bedroom- Near Sloans Lake, Edgewater & Light Rail! Available NOW! - This beautiful & spacious 2 bedroom features gleaming hardwood floors, newer windows, an open living room, formal dining room, wine bar/extra pantry & recently updated kitchen with a gas stove top. This Huge & updated Kitchen was made for the Chef in all of us!!



This gem is an older Victorian style house with chic character & space. With the Hard wood floors, small deck, private small fenced yard and a garage- You've found the perfect spot. Located 2 blocks to the light rail, busline, and Everything great Denver has to offer!!



Rooms have high ceilings with ceiling fans, A/C, & are spacious. Easy on street parking plus garage.



The basement adds some extra space for storage, the rear yard is cozy and fenced for those patio evenings, and there is a laundry room with new washer & dryer.



The property is located close to multiple hip neighborhoods!! Close to Sloans Lake, the Highlands, & Edgewater!! Walking distance or ride your bike to great restaurants, shops, parks, public transit and more.



Text 303-525-0462 to schedule a showing OR you can complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!



Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.



Call 303-233-3976 for more information



(RLNE4999404)