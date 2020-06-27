All apartments in Denver
1396 Lowell Blvd.
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

1396 Lowell Blvd.

1396 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Denver
West Colfax
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1396 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated Brick 2 Bedroom- Near Sloans Lake, Edgewater & Light Rail! Available NOW! - This beautiful & spacious 2 bedroom features gleaming hardwood floors, newer windows, an open living room, formal dining room, wine bar/extra pantry & recently updated kitchen with a gas stove top. This Huge & updated Kitchen was made for the Chef in all of us!!

This gem is an older Victorian style house with chic character & space. With the Hard wood floors, small deck, private small fenced yard and a garage- You've found the perfect spot. Located 2 blocks to the light rail, busline, and Everything great Denver has to offer!!

Rooms have high ceilings with ceiling fans, A/C, & are spacious. Easy on street parking plus garage.

The basement adds some extra space for storage, the rear yard is cozy and fenced for those patio evenings, and there is a laundry room with new washer & dryer.

The property is located close to multiple hip neighborhoods!! Close to Sloans Lake, the Highlands, & Edgewater!! Walking distance or ride your bike to great restaurants, shops, parks, public transit and more.

Text 303-525-0462 to schedule a showing OR you can complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!

Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.

Call 303-233-3976 for more information

(RLNE4999404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1396 Lowell Blvd. have any available units?
1396 Lowell Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1396 Lowell Blvd. have?
Some of 1396 Lowell Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1396 Lowell Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1396 Lowell Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1396 Lowell Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 1396 Lowell Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1396 Lowell Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1396 Lowell Blvd. offers parking.
Does 1396 Lowell Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1396 Lowell Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1396 Lowell Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1396 Lowell Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1396 Lowell Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1396 Lowell Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1396 Lowell Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1396 Lowell Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
