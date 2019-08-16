All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1376 Pearl St Apt B5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1376 Pearl St Apt B5
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

1376 Pearl St Apt B5

1376 North Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1376 North Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8e773d207b ---- Large 1 bedroom garden level condo at the corner of Pearl and 14th Ave - just steps to the Capitol building, Downtown Denver, Colfax, etc. Unit featurs hardwood floors, granite countertops, travertine flooring and a great Bonus Room for added living space. Easy access to public transportation or simply just walk or bike yard to your favorite restaurants, bars,shopping, etc. Rent includes Water, Trash, Heat and Sewer. No parking included with rent, street parking only. Secured Building includes shared laundry, storage unit and fenced courtyard for residents. HOA charges $100 move in fee - tenant responsible for cost. Dog friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. No Smoking. 1st month, Deposit and additional $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website Garden Level Secured Building Shared Laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1376 Pearl St Apt B5 have any available units?
1376 Pearl St Apt B5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1376 Pearl St Apt B5 have?
Some of 1376 Pearl St Apt B5's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1376 Pearl St Apt B5 currently offering any rent specials?
1376 Pearl St Apt B5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1376 Pearl St Apt B5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1376 Pearl St Apt B5 is pet friendly.
Does 1376 Pearl St Apt B5 offer parking?
No, 1376 Pearl St Apt B5 does not offer parking.
Does 1376 Pearl St Apt B5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1376 Pearl St Apt B5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1376 Pearl St Apt B5 have a pool?
No, 1376 Pearl St Apt B5 does not have a pool.
Does 1376 Pearl St Apt B5 have accessible units?
No, 1376 Pearl St Apt B5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1376 Pearl St Apt B5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1376 Pearl St Apt B5 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard
Denver, CO 80216
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St
Denver, CO 80209
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St
Denver, CO 80211
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80246
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St
Denver, CO 80209
Rocket
1778 Gilpin St
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University