1376 Pearl St Apt B5

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8e773d207b ---- Large 1 bedroom garden level condo at the corner of Pearl and 14th Ave - just steps to the Capitol building, Downtown Denver, Colfax, etc. Unit featurs hardwood floors, granite countertops, travertine flooring and a great Bonus Room for added living space. Easy access to public transportation or simply just walk or bike yard to your favorite restaurants, bars,shopping, etc. Rent includes Water, Trash, Heat and Sewer. No parking included with rent, street parking only. Secured Building includes shared laundry, storage unit and fenced courtyard for residents. HOA charges $100 move in fee - tenant responsible for cost. Dog friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. No Smoking. 1st month, Deposit and additional $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website Garden Level Secured Building Shared Laundry