1374 N. Ogden St Unit 1
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

1374 N. Ogden St Unit 1

1374 N Ogden St · No Longer Available
Location

1374 N Ogden St, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1374 N. Ogden St Unit 1 Available 09/07/19 Beautiful 2BD, 1BA Newly Remodeled Cheesman Park Condo with Private Balcony - Updated extensively by the owner, this condo has modern finishes that feel sleek and new. Located steps from Cheesman Park, as well as many boutique shops and restaurants. Easy access to Downtown Denver, City Park, South Broadway and more! Fully furnished option available. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets negotiable
*Fully furnished option (items in photos) for an additional $200 per month
*There is a $50 monthly HOA Fee covering water/sewer/trash.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5096287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

