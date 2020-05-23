Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1374 N. Ogden St Unit 1 Available 09/07/19 Beautiful 2BD, 1BA Newly Remodeled Cheesman Park Condo with Private Balcony - Updated extensively by the owner, this condo has modern finishes that feel sleek and new. Located steps from Cheesman Park, as well as many boutique shops and restaurants. Easy access to Downtown Denver, City Park, South Broadway and more! Fully furnished option available. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets negotiable

*Fully furnished option (items in photos) for an additional $200 per month

*There is a $50 monthly HOA Fee covering water/sewer/trash.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



