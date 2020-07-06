All apartments in Denver
1360 North Williams Street, Denver, CO

1360 Williams Street · No Longer Available
Location

1360 Williams Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One Bedroom Next to Cheesman Park: Renovated - Property Id: 263032

One floorplan available with one unit ready now, and another in june.

Just a block away from Cheesman Park, days are filled with trips to Denver Botanic Gardens, the Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, and more. Right off of Colfax Ave, nighttime brings a host of entertainment venues in reach.

Central to it all, you can effortlessly delve into Capitol Hill, City Park, Downtown, Congress Park, and Cherry Creek. Youll be surrounded by coveted food and brewery destinations and can take care of errands with ease in this highly bikeable, pedestrian-friendly park neighborhood.

Community Features:
Rooftop Patio with Mountain & Downtown Views | Controlled Access Building | Smoke-Free Community
Pet Friendly

Newly Renovated Residences:
Wood-Burning Fireplace | Dishwasher | Refrigerator | Electric Stove | Heat & Air Conditioner | Warm & Inviting Floor Plans
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263032
Property Id 263032

(RLNE5706774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 North Williams Street, Denver, CO have any available units?
1360 North Williams Street, Denver, CO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1360 North Williams Street, Denver, CO have?
Some of 1360 North Williams Street, Denver, CO's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 North Williams Street, Denver, CO currently offering any rent specials?
1360 North Williams Street, Denver, CO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 North Williams Street, Denver, CO pet-friendly?
Yes, 1360 North Williams Street, Denver, CO is pet friendly.
Does 1360 North Williams Street, Denver, CO offer parking?
No, 1360 North Williams Street, Denver, CO does not offer parking.
Does 1360 North Williams Street, Denver, CO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1360 North Williams Street, Denver, CO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 North Williams Street, Denver, CO have a pool?
No, 1360 North Williams Street, Denver, CO does not have a pool.
Does 1360 North Williams Street, Denver, CO have accessible units?
No, 1360 North Williams Street, Denver, CO does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 North Williams Street, Denver, CO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1360 North Williams Street, Denver, CO has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
