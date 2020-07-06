1360 North Williams Street, Denver, CO

Amenities
One Bedroom Next to Cheesman Park: Renovated - Property Id: 263032
One floorplan available with one unit ready now, and another in june.
Just a block away from Cheesman Park, days are filled with trips to Denver Botanic Gardens, the Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, and more. Right off of Colfax Ave, nighttime brings a host of entertainment venues in reach.
Central to it all, you can effortlessly delve into Capitol Hill, City Park, Downtown, Congress Park, and Cherry Creek. Youll be surrounded by coveted food and brewery destinations and can take care of errands with ease in this highly bikeable, pedestrian-friendly park neighborhood.
Community Features:
Rooftop Patio with Mountain & Downtown Views | Controlled Access Building | Smoke-Free Community
Pet Friendly
Newly Renovated Residences:
Wood-Burning Fireplace | Dishwasher | Refrigerator | Electric Stove | Heat & Air Conditioner | Warm & Inviting Floor Plans
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263032
