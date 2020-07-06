All apartments in Denver
1359 Cook St

1359 Cook Street · No Longer Available
Location

1359 Cook Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
Micro Studio w/ Hardwood Floors: South City Park - Property Id: 264762

Vintage 1920's style building, fully renovated! Walking distance to Denver Botanic Gardens and other shopping, dining, and entertainment hotspots. Stop by and take a look at our studio and one bedroom apartments with open floor plans, oversized windows, hardwood floors, gas stoves, and walk-in closets with built-in shelving.

Community Features:
Seasonal Pool w/ Sun Deck | BBQ Area |Indoor Bike Storage | Covered & reserved Street Parking | Shared Laundry on Every Floor | Storage

Updated Interiors:
Upgraded Black Appliances | Custom Cabinetry | Dishwasher, Disposal, Ice-Maker, Microwave | Large Walk-In Closets | Bathrooms w/ Storage Space | Linen Closets | Large Living Areas| Balconies* | Central Heat & Air

Central Location:
3 Blocks from Cheesman Park | 8 Minute Drive to Downtown Denver |Walk to The Fillmore Theater | 2 Blocks from Snarf's Sandwiches, Whole Foods, Park Tavern
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264762
Property Id 264762

(RLNE5713340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1359 Cook St have any available units?
1359 Cook St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1359 Cook St have?
Some of 1359 Cook St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1359 Cook St currently offering any rent specials?
1359 Cook St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1359 Cook St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1359 Cook St is pet friendly.
Does 1359 Cook St offer parking?
No, 1359 Cook St does not offer parking.
Does 1359 Cook St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1359 Cook St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1359 Cook St have a pool?
Yes, 1359 Cook St has a pool.
Does 1359 Cook St have accessible units?
No, 1359 Cook St does not have accessible units.
Does 1359 Cook St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1359 Cook St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
