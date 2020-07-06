1359 Cook St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill bike storage media room

Micro Studio w/ Hardwood Floors: South City Park - Property Id: 264762



Vintage 1920's style building, fully renovated! Walking distance to Denver Botanic Gardens and other shopping, dining, and entertainment hotspots. Stop by and take a look at our studio and one bedroom apartments with open floor plans, oversized windows, hardwood floors, gas stoves, and walk-in closets with built-in shelving.



Community Features:

Seasonal Pool w/ Sun Deck | BBQ Area |Indoor Bike Storage | Covered & reserved Street Parking | Shared Laundry on Every Floor | Storage



Updated Interiors:

Upgraded Black Appliances | Custom Cabinetry | Dishwasher, Disposal, Ice-Maker, Microwave | Large Walk-In Closets | Bathrooms w/ Storage Space | Linen Closets | Large Living Areas| Balconies* | Central Heat & Air



Central Location:

3 Blocks from Cheesman Park | 8 Minute Drive to Downtown Denver |Walk to The Fillmore Theater | 2 Blocks from Snarf's Sandwiches, Whole Foods, Park Tavern

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264762

Property Id 264762



(RLNE5713340)