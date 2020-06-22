All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1350 Pontiac

1350 North Pontiac Street · No Longer Available
Location

1350 North Pontiac Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Montclair updated Denver Home!! - Amazing Denver home located in Montclair neighborhood.
When you walk in you will be surprised by the nice large living room with built in shelves that flow into the dining room and kitchen.

Kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Off the dining room has a huge deck with a nice size back yard. Garage located in the back.

This home features 4 bedrooms, two are located upstairs with an updated bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms are in the basement with a full bathroom. Huge rec room in basement with new carpet. Washer/dryer room in basement.

Pets are welcome with non-refundable deposit.

Call today for your showing!!

720-474-2822

(RLNE4547267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 Pontiac have any available units?
1350 Pontiac doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 Pontiac have?
Some of 1350 Pontiac's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 Pontiac currently offering any rent specials?
1350 Pontiac isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 Pontiac pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 Pontiac is pet friendly.
Does 1350 Pontiac offer parking?
Yes, 1350 Pontiac does offer parking.
Does 1350 Pontiac have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1350 Pontiac offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 Pontiac have a pool?
No, 1350 Pontiac does not have a pool.
Does 1350 Pontiac have accessible units?
No, 1350 Pontiac does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 Pontiac have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 Pontiac does not have units with dishwashers.
