1349 Race St

Amenities
Renovated 1 Bedroom Garden level Condo, Hardwood Floors, Stainless steel appliances. Small 12-unit building in the desirable Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver. Just blocks to Cheeseman Park, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Colfax, Etc. The bedroom has a walk-in closet, nicely updated bathroom. Private entrance.. Downtown is just a short walk or bus ride away with public transportation within blocks. There are great restaurants, pubs, parks and unique shopping along Colfax. 1 or 2 small dogs negotiable with pet fee/rent. No Cats please.
Owner pays for water, trash, sewer. Tenant responsible for Xcel bill and any extras. Shared Laundry. No Off Street Parking Space. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.
