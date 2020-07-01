1349 Race St

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Renovated 1 Bedroom Garden level Condo, Hardwood Floors, Stainless steel appliances. Small 12-unit building in the desirable Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver. Just blocks to Cheeseman Park, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Colfax, Etc. The bedroom has a walk-in closet, nicely updated bathroom. Private entrance.. Downtown is just a short walk or bus ride away with public transportation within blocks. There are great restaurants, pubs, parks and unique shopping along Colfax. 1 or 2 small dogs negotiable with pet fee/rent. No Cats please.



Owner pays for water, trash, sewer. Tenant responsible for Xcel bill and any extras. Shared Laundry. No Off Street Parking Space. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.



Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Renovated