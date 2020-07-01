All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:02 AM

1349 Race St

1349 Race Street · No Longer Available
Location

1349 Race Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Renovated 1 Bedroom Garden level Condo, Hardwood Floors, Stainless steel appliances. Small 12-unit building in the desirable Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver. Just blocks to Cheeseman Park, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Colfax, Etc. The bedroom has a walk-in closet, nicely updated bathroom. Private entrance.. Downtown is just a short walk or bus ride away with public transportation within blocks. There are great restaurants, pubs, parks and unique shopping along Colfax. 1 or 2 small dogs negotiable with pet fee/rent. No Cats please.

Owner pays for water, trash, sewer. Tenant responsible for Xcel bill and any extras. Shared Laundry. No Off Street Parking Space. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Renovated

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 Race St have any available units?
1349 Race St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1349 Race St have?
Some of 1349 Race St's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1349 Race St currently offering any rent specials?
1349 Race St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 Race St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1349 Race St is pet friendly.
Does 1349 Race St offer parking?
Yes, 1349 Race St offers parking.
Does 1349 Race St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1349 Race St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 Race St have a pool?
No, 1349 Race St does not have a pool.
Does 1349 Race St have accessible units?
No, 1349 Race St does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 Race St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1349 Race St does not have units with dishwashers.

