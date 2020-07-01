All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

1349 Lipan St.

1349 Lipan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1349 Lipan Street, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
online portal
pet friendly
Charming 2BD, 1BA Newly Updated Home in Lincoln Park, Walk to Lincoln Park, Capitol Hill, and Downtown Denver - Currently being updated with a completion date of 10/21. This home boasts hardwood floors, off-street parking, and a location as convenient as any for those wanting to live in the heart of the Mile High City. Within Walking distance of Lincoln Park, Auraria Campus, and many public transit stations. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Up to 2 dogs negotiable
*There is a flat $40 monthly water/sewer fee paid with rent.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5186146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 Lipan St. have any available units?
1349 Lipan St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1349 Lipan St. have?
Some of 1349 Lipan St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1349 Lipan St. currently offering any rent specials?
1349 Lipan St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 Lipan St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1349 Lipan St. is pet friendly.
Does 1349 Lipan St. offer parking?
Yes, 1349 Lipan St. offers parking.
Does 1349 Lipan St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1349 Lipan St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 Lipan St. have a pool?
No, 1349 Lipan St. does not have a pool.
Does 1349 Lipan St. have accessible units?
No, 1349 Lipan St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 Lipan St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1349 Lipan St. does not have units with dishwashers.

