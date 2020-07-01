1349 Lipan St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking online portal pet friendly

Charming 2BD, 1BA Newly Updated Home in Lincoln Park, Walk to Lincoln Park, Capitol Hill, and Downtown Denver - Currently being updated with a completion date of 10/21. This home boasts hardwood floors, off-street parking, and a location as convenient as any for those wanting to live in the heart of the Mile High City. Within Walking distance of Lincoln Park, Auraria Campus, and many public transit stations. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Up to 2 dogs negotiable

*There is a flat $40 monthly water/sewer fee paid with rent.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



