Denver, CO
1346 North Williams Street
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

1346 North Williams Street

1346 North Williams Street · No Longer Available
Denver
Cheesman Park
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1346 North Williams Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Renovated Denver Square by Cheesman Park - Property Id: 58596

NO PETS and NO MORE THAN 2 unrelated adults . Beautiful, historic 3 story Denver Square house with beautiful wood floors, detached two car garage, three fireplaces, central air and a huge eat in kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. The first floor includes the living room with pocket doors and fireplace, formal dining room, powder room and the original servant's stairs off the kitchen. The second floor has two large bedrooms with a remodeled bath and a large front room that can be used as a bedroom, nursery, living room, office or bedroom. The third floor has a new bathroom and two additional bedrooms. There is 3000SF of finished living space plus a large, unfinished basement with the washer and dryer and tons of storage space. This is in a great location just a half block from Cheesman Park in Capital Hill close to downtown, Cherry Creek, the Zoo, museums and The Botanic Gardens. There is a private fenced yard with sprinkler system and stone patio.
Property Id 58596

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1346 North Williams Street have any available units?
1346 North Williams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1346 North Williams Street have?
Some of 1346 North Williams Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1346 North Williams Street currently offering any rent specials?
1346 North Williams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 North Williams Street pet-friendly?
No, 1346 North Williams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1346 North Williams Street offer parking?
Yes, 1346 North Williams Street offers parking.
Does 1346 North Williams Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1346 North Williams Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 North Williams Street have a pool?
No, 1346 North Williams Street does not have a pool.
Does 1346 North Williams Street have accessible units?
No, 1346 North Williams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 North Williams Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1346 North Williams Street has units with dishwashers.
