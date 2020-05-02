1346 North Williams Street

Amenities

NO PETS and NO MORE THAN 2 unrelated adults . Beautiful, historic 3 story Denver Square house with beautiful wood floors, detached two car garage, three fireplaces, central air and a huge eat in kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. The first floor includes the living room with pocket doors and fireplace, formal dining room, powder room and the original servant's stairs off the kitchen. The second floor has two large bedrooms with a remodeled bath and a large front room that can be used as a bedroom, nursery, living room, office or bedroom. The third floor has a new bathroom and two additional bedrooms. There is 3000SF of finished living space plus a large, unfinished basement with the washer and dryer and tons of storage space. This is in a great location just a half block from Cheesman Park in Capital Hill close to downtown, Cherry Creek, the Zoo, museums and The Botanic Gardens. There is a private fenced yard with sprinkler system and stone patio.

