1343 N High Street 8

Modern Renovated Condo in Capitol Hill



Beautiful, airy and bright 2bd/1ba condo in the coveted Capitol Hill area. Recently remodeled with new appliances, flooring, custom paint, bathroom fixtures, and remote control stainless steel ceiling fans in the bedrooms. This condo features secured entry access and covered off-street parking. Step out of your front door and walk the tree-lined streets 1/2 block to Cheesman Park, Denver Botanical Gardens, or several local eateries such as Lik's Ice cream. This gem is in an extremely walkable neighborhood and the perfect location to enjoy all that Denver has to offer.

