1343 N High Street 8
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

1343 N High Street 8

1343 High Street · No Longer Available
Location

1343 High Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern Renovated Condo in Capitol Hill - Property Id: 158753

Beautiful, airy and bright 2bd/1ba condo in the coveted Capitol Hill area. Recently remodeled with new appliances, flooring, custom paint, bathroom fixtures, and remote control stainless steel ceiling fans in the bedrooms. This condo features secured entry access and covered off-street parking. Step out of your front door and walk the tree-lined streets 1/2 block to Cheesman Park, Denver Botanical Gardens, or several local eateries such as Lik's Ice cream. This gem is in an extremely walkable neighborhood and the perfect location to enjoy all that Denver has to offer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158753p
Property Id 158753

(RLNE5164997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1343 N High Street 8 have any available units?
1343 N High Street 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1343 N High Street 8 have?
Some of 1343 N High Street 8's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1343 N High Street 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1343 N High Street 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 N High Street 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1343 N High Street 8 is pet friendly.
Does 1343 N High Street 8 offer parking?
Yes, 1343 N High Street 8 offers parking.
Does 1343 N High Street 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1343 N High Street 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 N High Street 8 have a pool?
No, 1343 N High Street 8 does not have a pool.
Does 1343 N High Street 8 have accessible units?
No, 1343 N High Street 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 N High Street 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1343 N High Street 8 has units with dishwashers.
