1336 S Knox Ct

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 3 Bedroom Cottage - Property Id: 279571



Lovely 3-bedroom/1-bath home available immediately. Updated kitchen: granite counter tops, range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, & stacked washer/dryer. Living room: spacious w/ lots of natural light. Fresh paint throughout! 1-car garage and off-street parking. Covered back patio with large fenced-in backyard. Heating/cooling: forced air/AC.

*Conveniently located 10-15 min from downtown Denver

*Schools within walking distance

*Only 1 block from beautiful Garfield Lake Park, complete with bike skills course

IMPORTANT NOTES:

*No smoking.

*Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

*Apply: TurboTenant.com or Zumper.com

*Combined income must be 2.5 times monthly rent.

*First + last month's rent & Security Deposit due before move-in.

*Pet-friendly (request requirements)

*Other terms, fees, & conditions may apply.

All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed & is subject to change.

Rent is subject to change.

