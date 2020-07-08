All apartments in Denver
1336 S Knox Ct

1336 South Knox Court · No Longer Available
Location

1336 South Knox Court, Denver, CO 80219
Mar Lee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom Cottage - Property Id: 279571

Lovely 3-bedroom/1-bath home available immediately. Updated kitchen: granite counter tops, range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, & stacked washer/dryer. Living room: spacious w/ lots of natural light. Fresh paint throughout! 1-car garage and off-street parking. Covered back patio with large fenced-in backyard. Heating/cooling: forced air/AC.
*Conveniently located 10-15 min from downtown Denver
*Schools within walking distance
*Only 1 block from beautiful Garfield Lake Park, complete with bike skills course
IMPORTANT NOTES:
*No smoking.
*Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
*Apply: TurboTenant.com or Zumper.com
*Combined income must be 2.5 times monthly rent.
*First + last month's rent & Security Deposit due before move-in.
*Pet-friendly (request requirements)
*Other terms, fees, & conditions may apply.
All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed & is subject to change.
Rent is subject to change.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279571
Property Id 279571

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

