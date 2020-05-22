All apartments in Denver
1336 Logan St 302
1336 Logan St 302

1336 North Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1336 North Logan Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Unit 302 Available 08/15/19 Sunny 3rd Floor Corner Unit w/ Off-Street Parking! - Property Id: 116545

Natural light for days in this recently renovated corner-unit. Modern kitchen including granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Fresh paint throughout and newly refinished dark walnut hardwood floors! The balcony has plenty of room for a small table and 2 chairs. This unit has a very efficient layout and makes excellent use of every inch of space. The bedroom has 2 giant closets and plenty of room.

If you work downtown this is the ideal place to live in Cap Hill, as you can walk to downtown or easily make it to the Cherry Creek bike path if that's your preferred commuting route. You will have a dedicated off-street parking spot directly behind the back door to the building. There is a large rooftop deck with city views for having company over, BBQs, or catching some tasty rays. Pablo's Coffee, City, O' City, CorePower Yoga and a variety of restaurants and watering holes are all within a few block radius.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/116545p
Property Id 116545

(RLNE5032789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 Logan St 302 have any available units?
1336 Logan St 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1336 Logan St 302 have?
Some of 1336 Logan St 302's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 Logan St 302 currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Logan St 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Logan St 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1336 Logan St 302 is pet friendly.
Does 1336 Logan St 302 offer parking?
Yes, 1336 Logan St 302 offers parking.
Does 1336 Logan St 302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 Logan St 302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Logan St 302 have a pool?
No, 1336 Logan St 302 does not have a pool.
Does 1336 Logan St 302 have accessible units?
No, 1336 Logan St 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Logan St 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1336 Logan St 302 has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

