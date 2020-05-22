1336 Logan St 302

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

Unit 302 Available 08/15/19 Sunny 3rd Floor Corner Unit w/ Off-Street Parking! - Property Id: 116545



Natural light for days in this recently renovated corner-unit. Modern kitchen including granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Fresh paint throughout and newly refinished dark walnut hardwood floors! The balcony has plenty of room for a small table and 2 chairs. This unit has a very efficient layout and makes excellent use of every inch of space. The bedroom has 2 giant closets and plenty of room.



If you work downtown this is the ideal place to live in Cap Hill, as you can walk to downtown or easily make it to the Cherry Creek bike path if that's your preferred commuting route. You will have a dedicated off-street parking spot directly behind the back door to the building. There is a large rooftop deck with city views for having company over, BBQs, or catching some tasty rays. Pablo's Coffee, City, O' City, CorePower Yoga and a variety of restaurants and watering holes are all within a few block radius.

