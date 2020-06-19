All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

1320 York Street

1320 York St · No Longer Available
Location

1320 York St, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/034e8430a9 ---- - Hardwood Flooring! - WIFI Included! - Walking Distance to Cheesman Park, Summertime Farmer\'s Market, Bookstores, Nightlife, and More! - Close to High-frequency Bus Line Providing Quick Access to Downtown Denver! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 12-month Lease $1100 Rent $65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers water, trash collection, gas, wastewater, and heat, and WIFI) Tenant billed independently for electricity through Xcel Energy. $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) No Pets, Please. QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call or text 303-733-0487 to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (1320 York St.). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted. Thank you very much for your time and interest! ** Deposit is subject to change pending background and credit check results. *approximate square footage *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 York Street have any available units?
1320 York Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1320 York Street currently offering any rent specials?
1320 York Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 York Street pet-friendly?
No, 1320 York Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1320 York Street offer parking?
No, 1320 York Street does not offer parking.
Does 1320 York Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 York Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 York Street have a pool?
No, 1320 York Street does not have a pool.
Does 1320 York Street have accessible units?
No, 1320 York Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 York Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 York Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 York Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 York Street does not have units with air conditioning.
