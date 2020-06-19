1320 York Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/034e8430a9 ---- - Hardwood Flooring! - WIFI Included! - Walking Distance to Cheesman Park, Summertime Farmer\'s Market, Bookstores, Nightlife, and More! - Close to High-frequency Bus Line Providing Quick Access to Downtown Denver! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 12-month Lease $1100 Rent $65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers water, trash collection, gas, wastewater, and heat, and WIFI) Tenant billed independently for electricity through Xcel Energy. $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) No Pets, Please. QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call or text 303-733-0487 to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (1320 York St.). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted. Thank you very much for your time and interest! ** Deposit is subject to change pending background and credit check results. *approximate square footage *