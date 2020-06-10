1320 Knox Court

Amenities

Available for move-in ASAP.

Gorgeous, spacious brand new 3BD/3.5 BA townhome in the Sloans lake neighborhood, with lots of storage and an additional bedroom upstairs that could be kept as a bedroom or turned into a fantastic office space/guest bedroom. Please note that the entire third floor is the third bedroom, which has the access to the rooftop deck.



All rooms have their own bathroom, en-suite. 2nd floor washer and dryer included, 1 car garage.

Unit backs to Paco Sanchez Park giving you a beautiful unobstructed view from the large rooftop deck.



Close to I-25 and US6. 1 block away from the light rail station!



No smokers/vapers (of either the cigarette nor the cannabis type) please! Also no pets.



Renter pays for all water/sewer/electric/cable/internet, and must have renter's liability insurance.