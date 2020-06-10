All apartments in Denver
1320 Knox Court

1320 Knox Court · No Longer Available
Location

1320 Knox Court, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available for move-in ASAP.
Gorgeous, spacious brand new 3BD/3.5 BA townhome in the Sloans lake neighborhood, with lots of storage and an additional bedroom upstairs that could be kept as a bedroom or turned into a fantastic office space/guest bedroom. Please note that the entire third floor is the third bedroom, which has the access to the rooftop deck.

All rooms have their own bathroom, en-suite. 2nd floor washer and dryer included, 1 car garage.
Unit backs to Paco Sanchez Park giving you a beautiful unobstructed view from the large rooftop deck.

Close to I-25 and US6. 1 block away from the light rail station!

No smokers/vapers (of either the cigarette nor the cannabis type) please! Also no pets.

Renter pays for all water/sewer/electric/cable/internet, and must have renter's liability insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Knox Court have any available units?
1320 Knox Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 Knox Court have?
Some of 1320 Knox Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Knox Court currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Knox Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Knox Court pet-friendly?
No, 1320 Knox Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1320 Knox Court offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Knox Court offers parking.
Does 1320 Knox Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 Knox Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Knox Court have a pool?
No, 1320 Knox Court does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Knox Court have accessible units?
No, 1320 Knox Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Knox Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 Knox Court has units with dishwashers.
