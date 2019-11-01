All apartments in Denver
1320 Garfield St

1320 Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

1320 Garfield Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b0e9d8d0d3 ---- Free Wifi Evaporative cooling Stainless steel appliances Dishwasher Dining area Real hardwood flooring Track lighting $45 App fee $50 Monthly utility fee (covers use of water, recycling, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately for electric $800 Security deposit $50/month for optional reserved parking space (if available) One small pet (25 lbs and under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25/monthly pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Garfield St have any available units?
1320 Garfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 Garfield St have?
Some of 1320 Garfield St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Garfield St currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Garfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Garfield St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Garfield St is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Garfield St offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Garfield St offers parking.
Does 1320 Garfield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Garfield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Garfield St have a pool?
No, 1320 Garfield St does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Garfield St have accessible units?
No, 1320 Garfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Garfield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 Garfield St has units with dishwashers.

