1320 Garfield St

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b0e9d8d0d3 ---- Free Wifi Evaporative cooling Stainless steel appliances Dishwasher Dining area Real hardwood flooring Track lighting $45 App fee $50 Monthly utility fee (covers use of water, recycling, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately for electric $800 Security deposit $50/month for optional reserved parking space (if available) One small pet (25 lbs and under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25/monthly pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300