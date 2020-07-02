Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7414529060 ---- Contact Us! RIO Real Estate Management Leasing- Windsor Leasing@rio-realestate.com (303)-733-0487 Spacious/Vintage Unit One Bedroom in Capitol Hill! 1320 E 14th Ave. Denver, CO 80218 Rent: $1075 Available: October 14th, 2019 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Approx - 500 Sq. Ft. *PROPERTY DETAILS* -Open Layout -Laundry on site -Three floors -Front and back entrances secured -Located off 13th and Lafayette Street -On street parking -Pets Welcome *RATE DETAILS* 1320 E 14th Ave. 12-Month Lease -$1075 Rent -$50 Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) -$400 Security Deposit (If Qualified) -$45 Application Fee (Per Adult, Non-Refundable) -$150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) -$100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS: - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No Collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History *Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. See better photos and schedule a SHOWING at: https://showmojo.com/83166f201c/listings/mapsearch This is not a hyperlink, please copy! *Times available online are the only times available for showing per property* Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *