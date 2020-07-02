All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1320 E 14th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1320 E 14th Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1320 E 14th Ave

1320 East 14th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1320 East 14th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7414529060 ---- Contact Us! RIO Real Estate Management Leasing- Windsor Leasing@rio-realestate.com (303)-733-0487 Spacious/Vintage Unit One Bedroom in Capitol Hill! 1320 E 14th Ave. Denver, CO 80218 Rent: $1075 Available: October 14th, 2019 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Approx - 500 Sq. Ft. *PROPERTY DETAILS* -Open Layout -Laundry on site -Three floors -Front and back entrances secured -Located off 13th and Lafayette Street -On street parking -Pets Welcome *RATE DETAILS* 1320 E 14th Ave. 12-Month Lease -$1075 Rent -$50 Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) -$400 Security Deposit (If Qualified) -$45 Application Fee (Per Adult, Non-Refundable) -$150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) -$100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS: - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No Collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History *Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. See better photos and schedule a SHOWING at: https://showmojo.com/83166f201c/listings/mapsearch This is not a hyperlink, please copy! *Times available online are the only times available for showing per property* Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 E 14th Ave have any available units?
1320 E 14th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1320 E 14th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1320 E 14th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 E 14th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 E 14th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1320 E 14th Ave offer parking?
No, 1320 E 14th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1320 E 14th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 E 14th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 E 14th Ave have a pool?
No, 1320 E 14th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1320 E 14th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1320 E 14th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 E 14th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 E 14th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 E 14th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 E 14th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
SugarCube
1555 Blake St
Denver, CO 80202
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
Vita Flats
101 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way
Denver, CO 80237
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University