13191 Olmsted Pl

Amenities

dogs allowed carport stainless steel air conditioning extra storage

Large 3 bedroom home with a 4th non-conforming bedroom in the basement, 2 bathrooms, 2 large living rooms and plenty of living space. Nice open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Huge fenced backyard with an additional storage shed.



Rent includes sewer, trash/recycling. Tenant pays for Water, Gas, Electricity and is responsible for lawn care. Dog Friendly, No Cats please. $50 Application Fee per adult. First Month, Deposit and $100 Admin/Move In fee due prior to move in. $13/mo Filter Program.



Amenities: Large Yard, Full Finished Basement, Carport, Stainless Steel Appliances, A/C