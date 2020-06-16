All apartments in Denver
13191 Olmsted Pl
13191 Olmsted Pl

13191 Olmsted Place · (720) 715-8437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13191 Olmsted Place, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1680 sqft

Amenities

Large 3 bedroom home with a 4th non-conforming bedroom in the basement, 2 bathrooms, 2 large living rooms and plenty of living space. Nice open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Huge fenced backyard with an additional storage shed.

Rent includes sewer, trash/recycling. Tenant pays for Water, Gas, Electricity and is responsible for lawn care. Dog Friendly, No Cats please. $50 Application Fee per adult. First Month, Deposit and $100 Admin/Move In fee due prior to move in. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

Amenities: Large Yard, Full Finished Basement, Carport, Stainless Steel Appliances, A/C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13191 Olmsted Pl have any available units?
13191 Olmsted Pl has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 13191 Olmsted Pl have?
Some of 13191 Olmsted Pl's amenities include dogs allowed, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13191 Olmsted Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13191 Olmsted Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13191 Olmsted Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 13191 Olmsted Pl is pet friendly.
Does 13191 Olmsted Pl offer parking?
Yes, 13191 Olmsted Pl does offer parking.
Does 13191 Olmsted Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13191 Olmsted Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13191 Olmsted Pl have a pool?
No, 13191 Olmsted Pl does not have a pool.
Does 13191 Olmsted Pl have accessible units?
No, 13191 Olmsted Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13191 Olmsted Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 13191 Olmsted Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
