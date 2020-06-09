1313 Cook St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool bike storage hot tub internet access key fob access media room

Two Bedroom in Hale: Near Hale Medical Center



Comfort and convenience in an updated urban apartment! Perfectly positioned between City Park and Capitol Hill in Congress Park. Walk to the areas hippest restaurants, bars, shops, and entertainment venues, or take a short drive to downtown Denver or Cherry Creek.



Apartment Interiors:

Renovated 1st Floor Interiors | Updated Hallway Designs | Brand New Unit Finishes | Handpicked Artwork Throughout



Community Features:

Indoor Pool and Hot Tub | Outdoor Interactive Patio Area Keyless Entry | Free basic HD channels | Cable and Internet Ready via CenturyLink | Onsite Bike Storage | Onsite Laundry | Luxer Package System | Spacious Floor Plans | Open, Light-Filled Layouts | Covered & Off-Street Parking Available



Central Location, Close to:

Congress Park Neighborhood | Near Attractions like the Bluebird Theater, Museum of Nature and Science, the Tattered Cover Bookstore, Denver Botanic Gardens, and Trader Joe's

