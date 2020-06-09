1313 Cook St

Amenities
Two Bedroom in Hale: Near Hale Medical Center - Property Id: 263467
Comfort and convenience in an updated urban apartment! Perfectly positioned between City Park and Capitol Hill in Congress Park. Walk to the areas hippest restaurants, bars, shops, and entertainment venues, or take a short drive to downtown Denver or Cherry Creek.
Apartment Interiors:
Renovated 1st Floor Interiors | Updated Hallway Designs | Brand New Unit Finishes | Handpicked Artwork Throughout
Community Features:
Indoor Pool and Hot Tub | Outdoor Interactive Patio Area Keyless Entry | Free basic HD channels | Cable and Internet Ready via CenturyLink | Onsite Bike Storage | Onsite Laundry | Luxer Package System | Spacious Floor Plans | Open, Light-Filled Layouts | Covered & Off-Street Parking Available
Central Location, Close to:
Congress Park Neighborhood | Near Attractions like the Bluebird Theater, Museum of Nature and Science, the Tattered Cover Bookstore, Denver Botanic Gardens, and Trader Joe's
