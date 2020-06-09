All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

1313 Cook St

1313 Cook Street · (720) 730-6797
Location

1313 Cook Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1870 · Avail. now

$1,870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
media room
Two Bedroom in Hale: Near Hale Medical Center - Property Id: 263467

Comfort and convenience in an updated urban apartment! Perfectly positioned between City Park and Capitol Hill in Congress Park. Walk to the areas hippest restaurants, bars, shops, and entertainment venues, or take a short drive to downtown Denver or Cherry Creek.

Apartment Interiors:
Renovated 1st Floor Interiors | Updated Hallway Designs | Brand New Unit Finishes | Handpicked Artwork Throughout

Community Features:
Indoor Pool and Hot Tub | Outdoor Interactive Patio Area Keyless Entry | Free basic HD channels | Cable and Internet Ready via CenturyLink | Onsite Bike Storage | Onsite Laundry | Luxer Package System | Spacious Floor Plans | Open, Light-Filled Layouts | Covered & Off-Street Parking Available

Central Location, Close to:
Congress Park Neighborhood | Near Attractions like the Bluebird Theater, Museum of Nature and Science, the Tattered Cover Bookstore, Denver Botanic Gardens, and Trader Joe's
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263467
Property Id 263467

(RLNE5704881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Cook St have any available units?
1313 Cook St has a unit available for $1,870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 Cook St have?
Some of 1313 Cook St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Cook St currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Cook St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Cook St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 Cook St is pet friendly.
Does 1313 Cook St offer parking?
Yes, 1313 Cook St does offer parking.
Does 1313 Cook St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 Cook St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Cook St have a pool?
Yes, 1313 Cook St has a pool.
Does 1313 Cook St have accessible units?
No, 1313 Cook St does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Cook St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 Cook St has units with dishwashers.
