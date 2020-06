Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Charming Half Duplex in Platt Park - Light and bright 2-bdrm,1-bath in Platt Park! Walk to Whole Foods, Wash Park, restaurants, light rail station. Large fenced yard, basement with washer/dryer and lots of storage, charming kitchen with enclosed back porch. One off-street parking space. 1st month rent plus security deposit. Additional pet deposit required. No smoking please! Call Will at 303-479-3750 for a showing!



