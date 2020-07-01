All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

1275 Yates St

1275 Yates Street · No Longer Available
Location

1275 Yates Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location! Just blocks to the light rail in West Colfax neighborhood, close to Downtown Denver. Open floor plan with wood floors and a finished basement. Great yard outside with a large shed for storage. 4th bedroom is non-conforming in the basement.

You are near the lightrail station at 12th and Sheridan. The Lakewood Dry Gulch Park/Bike path is at the end of the street. Easy access to Downtown!

Pets are accepted with a $350 pet deposit per pet, upon approval from the owner. 2 pets max!

**1-YEAR LEASE ONLY** (possibility to go month-to-month after that)

Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas/electric/water/sewer/trash)

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee per applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1275 Yates St have any available units?
1275 Yates St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1275 Yates St have?
Some of 1275 Yates St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1275 Yates St currently offering any rent specials?
1275 Yates St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1275 Yates St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1275 Yates St is pet friendly.
Does 1275 Yates St offer parking?
No, 1275 Yates St does not offer parking.
Does 1275 Yates St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1275 Yates St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1275 Yates St have a pool?
No, 1275 Yates St does not have a pool.
Does 1275 Yates St have accessible units?
No, 1275 Yates St does not have accessible units.
Does 1275 Yates St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1275 Yates St has units with dishwashers.

