1275 Yates St

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location! Just blocks to the light rail in West Colfax neighborhood, close to Downtown Denver. Open floor plan with wood floors and a finished basement. Great yard outside with a large shed for storage. 4th bedroom is non-conforming in the basement.



You are near the lightrail station at 12th and Sheridan. The Lakewood Dry Gulch Park/Bike path is at the end of the street. Easy access to Downtown!



Pets are accepted with a $350 pet deposit per pet, upon approval from the owner. 2 pets max!



**1-YEAR LEASE ONLY** (possibility to go month-to-month after that)



Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas/electric/water/sewer/trash)



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee per applicant.



