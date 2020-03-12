1275 Quitman St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand new, never lived in, construction! Live the urban lifestyle you've always wanted. Less than 1/2 block walk to the Perry St Light Rail Station, one block walk to shopping and amenities on West Colfax and just past that, Sloan's Lake. Take in 360 degrees of Mountain & City views from the private and huge rooftop deck that is perfect for entertaining your friends. Modern finishes with open living area, flooding with natural light from the huge windows and a very spacious 2nd balcony adjacent the main living space with stunning mountain views. Others features include a walk-in master closet, bonus/flex 3rd bedroom on the ground floor ideal for office or storage. Attached 1 Car Garage for secure parking and ample street parking for additional vehicles.



Fabulous location near parks, trails, and all the entertainment that Denver has to offer including the trendiest restaurants, bars, and breweries. Easy access to downtown Denver, LoHi, HiLo, RiNo, and Sloan's Lake. Quick access via 6th Ave to head to the mountains or east to the airport.



No smoking, no cats. Washer and Dryer included. Tenant pays electric, gas, water, and trash. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate LLC.