Denver, CO
1275 Quitman St
Last updated March 22 2019 at 7:24 PM

1275 Quitman St

1275 Quitman Street · No Longer Available
Location

1275 Quitman Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand new, never lived in, construction! Live the urban lifestyle you've always wanted. Less than 1/2 block walk to the Perry St Light Rail Station, one block walk to shopping and amenities on West Colfax and just past that, Sloan's Lake. Take in 360 degrees of Mountain & City views from the private and huge rooftop deck that is perfect for entertaining your friends. Modern finishes with open living area, flooding with natural light from the huge windows and a very spacious 2nd balcony adjacent the main living space with stunning mountain views. Others features include a walk-in master closet, bonus/flex 3rd bedroom on the ground floor ideal for office or storage. Attached 1 Car Garage for secure parking and ample street parking for additional vehicles.

Fabulous location near parks, trails, and all the entertainment that Denver has to offer including the trendiest restaurants, bars, and breweries. Easy access to downtown Denver, LoHi, HiLo, RiNo, and Sloan's Lake. Quick access via 6th Ave to head to the mountains or east to the airport.

No smoking, no cats. Washer and Dryer included. Tenant pays electric, gas, water, and trash. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate LLC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

How much should you be paying for rent?

