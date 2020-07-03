1267 Quitman Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available 12/01/19



The home was remodeled in 2014 and has hardwood floors throughout, an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and ample cabinetry, a well equipped bathroom with a glass shower door, tile floors and backsplashes. A vented gas range, microwave, refrigerator w/ ice maker, dishwasher and large granite sink w/disposal outfit the chef's kitchen. The home has 1890's charm with modern amenities like an Elfa Closet, central air conditioning and a WIFI enabled thermostat. Xeric landscaping for limited yard work, covered front and back patios, large backyard and rear entry cellar for storage. High Efficiency, front-load Whirlpool Washer/Dryer included. This beautiful home is located just south of Sloan's Lake, 1/2 a block away from Lakewood Gulch and the W Line Light Rail. Auraria Campus, Mile High Stadium, Pepsi Center and Union Station are within 14 minutes by commuter train or a short bike ride along the Cherry Creek Trail. The Highlands and Downtown are 8 minutes away.

