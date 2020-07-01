All apartments in Denver
1267 N Lafayette St

1267 Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

1267 Lafayette Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Beautiful top-floor condo in very desirable Cheesman Park neighborhood with lots of natural light. Amenities include off-street parking spot, upgraded granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, microwave, air conditioning, storage, and elevator - and this 5th-floor unit has a beautiful view of downtown! Unit will have newly installed carpet and new paint prior to move in.

Just blocks away from restaurants, shops and grocery stores - and only a block away from beautiful Cheesman Park in a very walkable historic downtown neighborhood.

Date Available: Mar 1st 2020, with option for earlier move-in. $1,749/month rent. Utilities heat/water/sewer/trash $99 fee. $1,500 security deposit. Walk-throughs available beginning February 19th. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1267 N Lafayette St have any available units?
1267 N Lafayette St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1267 N Lafayette St have?
Some of 1267 N Lafayette St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1267 N Lafayette St currently offering any rent specials?
1267 N Lafayette St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1267 N Lafayette St pet-friendly?
No, 1267 N Lafayette St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1267 N Lafayette St offer parking?
Yes, 1267 N Lafayette St offers parking.
Does 1267 N Lafayette St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1267 N Lafayette St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1267 N Lafayette St have a pool?
No, 1267 N Lafayette St does not have a pool.
Does 1267 N Lafayette St have accessible units?
No, 1267 N Lafayette St does not have accessible units.
Does 1267 N Lafayette St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1267 N Lafayette St has units with dishwashers.

