1267 N Lafayette St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

Beautiful top-floor condo in very desirable Cheesman Park neighborhood with lots of natural light. Amenities include off-street parking spot, upgraded granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, microwave, air conditioning, storage, and elevator - and this 5th-floor unit has a beautiful view of downtown! Unit will have newly installed carpet and new paint prior to move in.



Just blocks away from restaurants, shops and grocery stores - and only a block away from beautiful Cheesman Park in a very walkable historic downtown neighborhood.



Date Available: Mar 1st 2020, with option for earlier move-in. $1,749/month rent. Utilities heat/water/sewer/trash $99 fee. $1,500 security deposit. Walk-throughs available beginning February 19th. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.