1267 N Lafayette St

Amenities
Beautiful top-floor condo in very desirable Cheesman Park neighborhood with lots of natural light. Amenities include off-street parking spot, upgraded granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, microwave, air conditioning, storage, and elevator - and this 5th-floor unit has a beautiful view of downtown! Unit will have newly installed carpet and new paint prior to move in.
Just blocks away from restaurants, shops and grocery stores - and only a block away from beautiful Cheesman Park in a very walkable historic downtown neighborhood.
Date Available: Mar 1st 2020, with option for earlier move-in. $1,749/month rent. Utilities heat/water/sewer/trash $99 fee. $1,500 security deposit. Walk-throughs available beginning February 19th. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.