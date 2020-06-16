1259 Kalamath St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage online portal

Spectacular 3BD, 2BA Home in Lincoln Park with Large Fenced Backyard, Private Covered Patio, and 1-Car Garage - This home features modern updates and a spacious interior. The large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops is complemented by an open living room and dining room layout, perfect for entertaining or quiet enjoyment. The large backyard has a covered patio, as well as a bonus side yard and storage shed. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



Youtube Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WtyjXU-b89M&feature=youtu.be



Ricoh Virtual Walkthrough: https://view.ricohtours.com/833e80ea-b7f6-4779-92a8-1fa4581f397e/



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*There is a $30 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash.

*Dogs negotiable.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month’s rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5870154)