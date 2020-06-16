All apartments in Denver
1259 Kalamath St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1259 Kalamath St

1259 Kalamath Street · (720) 370-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1259 Kalamath Street, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1259 Kalamath St · Avail. now

$3,340

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Spectacular 3BD, 2BA Home in Lincoln Park with Large Fenced Backyard, Private Covered Patio, and 1-Car Garage - This home features modern updates and a spacious interior. The large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops is complemented by an open living room and dining room layout, perfect for entertaining or quiet enjoyment. The large backyard has a covered patio, as well as a bonus side yard and storage shed. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

Youtube Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WtyjXU-b89M&feature=youtu.be

Ricoh Virtual Walkthrough: https://view.ricohtours.com/833e80ea-b7f6-4779-92a8-1fa4581f397e/

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*There is a $30 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash.
*Dogs negotiable.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month’s rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5870154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 Kalamath St have any available units?
1259 Kalamath St has a unit available for $3,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1259 Kalamath St have?
Some of 1259 Kalamath St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1259 Kalamath St currently offering any rent specials?
1259 Kalamath St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 Kalamath St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1259 Kalamath St is pet friendly.
Does 1259 Kalamath St offer parking?
Yes, 1259 Kalamath St offers parking.
Does 1259 Kalamath St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1259 Kalamath St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 Kalamath St have a pool?
No, 1259 Kalamath St does not have a pool.
Does 1259 Kalamath St have accessible units?
No, 1259 Kalamath St does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 Kalamath St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1259 Kalamath St has units with dishwashers.
