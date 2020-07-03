All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:34 AM

1257 Niagara Street

1257 Niagara Street · No Longer Available
Location

1257 Niagara Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4b920d006f ---- Gorgeous and immaculate 1 bed bonus room, 1 bath home in Denver. Bright, open floor plan with tons of natural light. Comfortable layout with 2 large livings spaces, with the bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen all on the main floor. Kitchen was recently remodeled and has a beautiful garden window. In the basement, you\'ll find the washer/dryer and laundry sink, the bonus room, and a large storage room. This property has more storage than you can imagine! Enjoy a huge backyard with a patio, and a detached 1-car garage. Residents will be provided metal patio furniture - a table and 4 chairs, and a bench. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to E Colfax Ave and N Monaco Pkwy. Do not miss out on this gem!! No smoking and no pets. We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee. The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 ? 550 will require additional deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. . Applicants must provide pay stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification. Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the ?Available Properties? tab. All application fees are nonrefundable. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Basement Bonus Room Detached One Car Garage Gas Fireplace Lots Of Storage Private Fenced Yard Stove Washer/Dryer Window Ac

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 Niagara Street have any available units?
1257 Niagara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1257 Niagara Street have?
Some of 1257 Niagara Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1257 Niagara Street currently offering any rent specials?
1257 Niagara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 Niagara Street pet-friendly?
No, 1257 Niagara Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1257 Niagara Street offer parking?
Yes, 1257 Niagara Street offers parking.
Does 1257 Niagara Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1257 Niagara Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 Niagara Street have a pool?
No, 1257 Niagara Street does not have a pool.
Does 1257 Niagara Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1257 Niagara Street has accessible units.
Does 1257 Niagara Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1257 Niagara Street does not have units with dishwashers.

