1253 Jackson Street

Beautifully Remodeled Two Bedroom Unit in the Heart of Congress Park! - Newly remodeled two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in the heart of Congress Park! This property features tons of natural light and great storage! Be the first to live in a unit with new floors, paint, countertops, and a fully remodeled bathroom. The unit sits at garden-level a duplex and is in a location you can't beat! Other great perks to living in this property include in-unit washer & dryer, newly remodeled bathroom & kitchen, shared access to a huge backyard, new flooring & countertops, and A/C window units.

Be close to everything with just a twelve minute trip to downtown and quick accessibility to east Colfax where you can enjoy the nightlife it has to offer. Sprouts and Trader Joes are within walking distance as well. You do not want to miss out on this opportunity!



Features:

Pets Dogs Only with $25 per rent / per pet

Section 8 - Yes

Laundry Washer / Dryer

Utilities included Sewer and Trash

Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



No Cats Allowed



