All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1253 Jackson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1253 Jackson Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

1253 Jackson Street

1253 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1253 Jackson Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Beautifully Remodeled Two Bedroom Unit in the Heart of Congress Park! - Newly remodeled two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in the heart of Congress Park! This property features tons of natural light and great storage! Be the first to live in a unit with new floors, paint, countertops, and a fully remodeled bathroom. The unit sits at garden-level a duplex and is in a location you can't beat! Other great perks to living in this property include in-unit washer & dryer, newly remodeled bathroom & kitchen, shared access to a huge backyard, new flooring & countertops, and A/C window units.
Be close to everything with just a twelve minute trip to downtown and quick accessibility to east Colfax where you can enjoy the nightlife it has to offer. Sprouts and Trader Joes are within walking distance as well. You do not want to miss out on this opportunity!

Features:
Pets Dogs Only with $25 per rent / per pet
Section 8 - Yes
Laundry Washer / Dryer
Utilities included Sewer and Trash
Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5658741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 Jackson Street have any available units?
1253 Jackson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1253 Jackson Street have?
Some of 1253 Jackson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1253 Jackson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 Jackson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1253 Jackson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1253 Jackson Street offer parking?
No, 1253 Jackson Street does not offer parking.
Does 1253 Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1253 Jackson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 Jackson Street have a pool?
No, 1253 Jackson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1253 Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 1253 Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1253 Jackson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard
Denver, CO 80216
Latitude 40
370 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr
Denver, CO 80202
Arapahoe Club
2800 S Syracuse Way
Denver, CO 80231
Uptown Square Apartment Homes
1952 North Pennsylvania Street
Denver, CO 80203
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80231
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University