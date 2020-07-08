All apartments in Denver
1252 Yates Street

1252 Yates Street · No Longer Available
Location

1252 Yates Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedrooms upstairs with main floor full bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Nice formal dining room just as you enter or it could be used for an office space. Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances. There are 2 non-conforming bedrooms downstairs with a 1/2 bathroom in the basement. Basement also has washer/dryer hook ups. Backyard has a nice storage shed. Driveway in front and additional driveway accessible from alley way. This home is just a couple of blocks from the Light Rail Station.

~Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent~Pets Ok (fees apply) Upon Approval~

Ask : 303-444-RENT (7368)
Located Near: Yates St & Sheridan

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Available 5/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1252 Yates Street have any available units?
1252 Yates Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1252 Yates Street have?
Some of 1252 Yates Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1252 Yates Street currently offering any rent specials?
1252 Yates Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 Yates Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1252 Yates Street is pet friendly.
Does 1252 Yates Street offer parking?
No, 1252 Yates Street does not offer parking.
Does 1252 Yates Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1252 Yates Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 Yates Street have a pool?
No, 1252 Yates Street does not have a pool.
Does 1252 Yates Street have accessible units?
No, 1252 Yates Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 Yates Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1252 Yates Street does not have units with dishwashers.

