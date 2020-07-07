All apartments in Denver
1250 S Vrain St
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

1250 S Vrain St

1250 South Vrain Street · No Longer Available
Location

1250 South Vrain Street, Denver, CO 80219
Mar Lee

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4bed 2ba oversized 2 car garage Updated laminate hdwds stainless huge home - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com
Huge house with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. 1880 sf. Over sized 2 car garage detached in the backyard. All recently updated with Laminate hardwoods throughout the house. 2 tone grey and white trim throughout. Lots of rooms in this house. Main floor laundry room. Kitchen with granite and stainless appliance including a gas stove. Living room, dining room, family room and game room. 2 bedrooms are on the main floor and 2 bedrooms upstairs that are huge with full bath. Swamp cooler in the back of the house. Gas forced air. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit if owner approved. Please drive by to make sure the location meets your criteria. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address so he knows which property you are interested in so he can respond accurately. Please take a moment to check out the video so copy and paste this link......https://youtu.be/iTpMGgesE-0

(RLNE5814433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 S Vrain St have any available units?
1250 S Vrain St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 S Vrain St have?
Some of 1250 S Vrain St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 S Vrain St currently offering any rent specials?
1250 S Vrain St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 S Vrain St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 S Vrain St is pet friendly.
Does 1250 S Vrain St offer parking?
Yes, 1250 S Vrain St offers parking.
Does 1250 S Vrain St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 S Vrain St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 S Vrain St have a pool?
No, 1250 S Vrain St does not have a pool.
Does 1250 S Vrain St have accessible units?
No, 1250 S Vrain St does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 S Vrain St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 S Vrain St does not have units with dishwashers.

