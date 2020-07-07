1250 S Vrain St

Amenities

4bed 2ba oversized 2 car garage Updated laminate hdwds stainless huge home - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com

Huge house with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. 1880 sf. Over sized 2 car garage detached in the backyard. All recently updated with Laminate hardwoods throughout the house. 2 tone grey and white trim throughout. Lots of rooms in this house. Main floor laundry room. Kitchen with granite and stainless appliance including a gas stove. Living room, dining room, family room and game room. 2 bedrooms are on the main floor and 2 bedrooms upstairs that are huge with full bath. Swamp cooler in the back of the house. Gas forced air. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit if owner approved. Please drive by to make sure the location meets your criteria. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address so he knows which property you are interested in so he can respond accurately. Please take a moment to check out the video so copy and paste this link......https://youtu.be/iTpMGgesE-0



(RLNE5814433)