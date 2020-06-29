125 West Maple Avenue - 4

Amenities

Beautiful, large studio recently remodeled apt. right in the heart of Denver's historic Baker neighborhood. Pet Friendly. 1 block to all the nightlife on South Broadway, a 5 minute walk to the lightrail, less than 10 minute bike ride to downtown, and 2 minute drive to 25 makes this the ideal location for anyone. All main lights on dimmers, beautiful hardwood floors, large closet, all new windows, and a custom bath and kitchen with ample storage space.



Custom galley kitchen feature new cabinets with under cabinet lightening, stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher, fridge), and a subway tile back splash throughout rounding off the kitchen.



The apartment also has great outdoor living spaces with 2 private entrances to the apartment, private side yard, shared deck with one other apartment, and full access to large shared back yard with patio (aprox. 20ft x 30ft) that has a fire pit, chairs, outdoor lighting, garden boxes, and 6 foot privacy surrounding the yard.



$1,175/ month with 1 year lease (1st and security required) with background/credit check, references, proof of income required.

