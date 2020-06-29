All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 125 West Maple Avenue - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
125 West Maple Avenue - 4
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:24 PM

125 West Maple Avenue - 4

125 W Maple Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Baker
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

125 W Maple Ave, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, large studio recently remodeled apt. right in the heart of Denver's historic Baker neighborhood. Pet Friendly. 1 block to all the nightlife on South Broadway, a 5 minute walk to the lightrail, less than 10 minute bike ride to downtown, and 2 minute drive to 25 makes this the ideal location for anyone. All main lights on dimmers, beautiful hardwood floors, large closet, all new windows, and a custom bath and kitchen with ample storage space.

Custom galley kitchen feature new cabinets with under cabinet lightening, stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher, fridge), and a subway tile back splash throughout rounding off the kitchen.

The apartment also has great outdoor living spaces with 2 private entrances to the apartment, private side yard, shared deck with one other apartment, and full access to large shared back yard with patio (aprox. 20ft x 30ft) that has a fire pit, chairs, outdoor lighting, garden boxes, and 6 foot privacy surrounding the yard.

$1,175/ month with 1 year lease (1st and security required) with background/credit check, references, proof of income required.
Great outdoor living spaces and full access to large shared back yard with paver patio that has a ample seating, outdoor lighting, garden boxes, and 6 foot privacy surrounding the yard. Laundry on-site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 West Maple Avenue - 4 have any available units?
125 West Maple Avenue - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 West Maple Avenue - 4 have?
Some of 125 West Maple Avenue - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 West Maple Avenue - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
125 West Maple Avenue - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 West Maple Avenue - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 West Maple Avenue - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 125 West Maple Avenue - 4 offer parking?
No, 125 West Maple Avenue - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 125 West Maple Avenue - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 West Maple Avenue - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 West Maple Avenue - 4 have a pool?
No, 125 West Maple Avenue - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 125 West Maple Avenue - 4 have accessible units?
No, 125 West Maple Avenue - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 125 West Maple Avenue - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 West Maple Avenue - 4 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street
Denver, CO 80220
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Link 35
1220 35th St
Denver, CO 80205
Economist
1578 North Humboldt Street
Denver, CO 80218
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University