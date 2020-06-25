1243 Vine Street #8

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

CHEESMAN PARK ADJACENT! TWO STORY CONDO! ADDITIONAL HALF BATH ON MAIN LEVEL! - 12 Month Lease

Tenant pays Electric Only. Owner pays Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash, Snow Removal.

No Pets and No Smoking

Baseboard Hot Water Heat and A/C

Available for showings immediately and move in 6/4. Properties can be held with negotiation.



MOD Properties is now offering spacious condo located in a perfect location in Denver built in 1964 with approximately 707 square feet. This unit features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors in the open living space, extra storage and on site laundry. Newer carpet in the bedrooms, stairway and hall, new paint throughout, big living room window and newer window coverings. There is a wall unit Air Conditioner on the 2nd floor, ceiling fans and updated fixtures and hardware throughout. Kitchen updates include maple cabinets, solid surface Corina counters, a dishwasher and a center island. This condo is located on a quiet, tree lined street, walking distance to Cheesman Park, Denver Botanic Gardens, pubs and many restaurants. Cherry Creek shopping center and downtown are 2 miles away. It comes with one reserved off-street parking space, ample street parking and a private storage unit.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4824521)