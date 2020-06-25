All apartments in Denver
1243 Vine Street #8

1243 Vine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1243 Vine Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
CHEESMAN PARK ADJACENT! TWO STORY CONDO! ADDITIONAL HALF BATH ON MAIN LEVEL! - 12 Month Lease
Tenant pays Electric Only. Owner pays Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash, Snow Removal.
No Pets and No Smoking
Baseboard Hot Water Heat and A/C
Available for showings immediately and move in 6/4. Properties can be held with negotiation.

MOD Properties is now offering spacious condo located in a perfect location in Denver built in 1964 with approximately 707 square feet. This unit features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors in the open living space, extra storage and on site laundry. Newer carpet in the bedrooms, stairway and hall, new paint throughout, big living room window and newer window coverings. There is a wall unit Air Conditioner on the 2nd floor, ceiling fans and updated fixtures and hardware throughout. Kitchen updates include maple cabinets, solid surface Corina counters, a dishwasher and a center island. This condo is located on a quiet, tree lined street, walking distance to Cheesman Park, Denver Botanic Gardens, pubs and many restaurants. Cherry Creek shopping center and downtown are 2 miles away. It comes with one reserved off-street parking space, ample street parking and a private storage unit.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4824521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

