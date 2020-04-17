All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1240 Cherry St #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1240 Cherry St #B
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

1240 Cherry St #B

1240 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1240 Cherry Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous bottom unit in Denver - This beautiful home lies in the heart of Denver just behind Rose Medical Center and a few blocks away from the Denver Zoo and Museum, giving easy access to both I-25 and I-70. This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a detached, one space garage that is insulated and has air conditioning and heat. Washer and Dryer will be included! This home has a beautiful backyard, giving plenty of space to enjoy the best of Colorado living.This is the lower level of the duplex with a private entrance and has a full kitchen downstairs with you, as well as a separate living area. Don't miss out on this steal of a deal, call us today to schedule your showing!

(RLNE5119517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 Cherry St #B have any available units?
1240 Cherry St #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 Cherry St #B have?
Some of 1240 Cherry St #B's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 Cherry St #B currently offering any rent specials?
1240 Cherry St #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 Cherry St #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 Cherry St #B is pet friendly.
Does 1240 Cherry St #B offer parking?
Yes, 1240 Cherry St #B offers parking.
Does 1240 Cherry St #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1240 Cherry St #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 Cherry St #B have a pool?
No, 1240 Cherry St #B does not have a pool.
Does 1240 Cherry St #B have accessible units?
No, 1240 Cherry St #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 Cherry St #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 Cherry St #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St
Denver, CO 80209
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80246
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80238
Elevate at Pena station
17607 East 61st Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80204
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University