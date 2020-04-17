1240 Cherry St #B

Amenities
Gorgeous bottom unit in Denver - This beautiful home lies in the heart of Denver just behind Rose Medical Center and a few blocks away from the Denver Zoo and Museum, giving easy access to both I-25 and I-70. This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a detached, one space garage that is insulated and has air conditioning and heat. Washer and Dryer will be included! This home has a beautiful backyard, giving plenty of space to enjoy the best of Colorado living.This is the lower level of the duplex with a private entrance and has a full kitchen downstairs with you, as well as a separate living area. Don't miss out on this steal of a deal, call us today to schedule your showing!
