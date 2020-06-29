All apartments in Denver
124 S Wolff St
124 S Wolff St

124 South Wolff Street · No Longer Available
Location

124 South Wolff Street, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c29adf6033 ----
Beautiful remodel in Barnum West! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1558 sqft home boasts updated kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, great paint scheme and newer AC, Furnace and Water Heater. Large finished basement with tall ceilings and plenty of extra living space. Spacious, fenced backyard has a nice patio with ample space to enjoy the outdoors and is perfect for entertaining! 1 car garage. A/C. Security System (subscription required).

1/2 block off of Weir Gulch Park. Easy access to 6th & I-25, and light rail station at 11th & Perry. Minutes to Sloan\'s Lake Park & St Anthony\'s / West Colfax redevelopment. 10 minutes to Belmar shopping center & downtown Denver.

Water, Trash and Recycling are included with rent. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Dog friendly, no cats please. See leasing manager for more details. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com
Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

1 Car Garage
A/C
Finished Basement
Renovated
Rv Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 S Wolff St have any available units?
124 S Wolff St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 S Wolff St have?
Some of 124 S Wolff St's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 S Wolff St currently offering any rent specials?
124 S Wolff St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 S Wolff St pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 S Wolff St is pet friendly.
Does 124 S Wolff St offer parking?
Yes, 124 S Wolff St offers parking.
Does 124 S Wolff St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 S Wolff St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 S Wolff St have a pool?
No, 124 S Wolff St does not have a pool.
Does 124 S Wolff St have accessible units?
No, 124 S Wolff St does not have accessible units.
Does 124 S Wolff St have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 S Wolff St does not have units with dishwashers.

