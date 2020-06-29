124 S Wolff St

Amenities

Beautiful remodel in Barnum West! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1558 sqft home boasts updated kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, great paint scheme and newer AC, Furnace and Water Heater. Large finished basement with tall ceilings and plenty of extra living space. Spacious, fenced backyard has a nice patio with ample space to enjoy the outdoors and is perfect for entertaining! 1 car garage. A/C. Security System (subscription required).



1/2 block off of Weir Gulch Park. Easy access to 6th & I-25, and light rail station at 11th & Perry. Minutes to Sloan\'s Lake Park & St Anthony\'s / West Colfax redevelopment. 10 minutes to Belmar shopping center & downtown Denver.



Water, Trash and Recycling are included with rent. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Dog friendly, no cats please. See leasing manager for more details. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



