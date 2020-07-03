1234 E 33rd Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5bafef0080 ---- Adorable 1 bed, 1 bath townhome in Denver! Bright and open with lots of natural light, and an open floor plan. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and quartz countertops, plus barstool seating. Living room has a beautiful brick accent wall. Updated bath and tons of closet space in the master bedroom. Residents will be able to enjoy a private patio with additional storage. Features include all major kitchen appliances, a washer/dryer, central AC, a grill, and street parking. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to I70 and I25. No smoking. Pets under 35 lbs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Central A/C Extra Storage Stove Washer/Dryer