1234 E 33rd Ave
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:03 PM

1234 E 33rd Ave

1234 East 33rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1234 East 33rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5bafef0080 ---- Adorable 1 bed, 1 bath townhome in Denver! Bright and open with lots of natural light, and an open floor plan. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and quartz countertops, plus barstool seating. Living room has a beautiful brick accent wall. Updated bath and tons of closet space in the master bedroom. Residents will be able to enjoy a private patio with additional storage. Features include all major kitchen appliances, a washer/dryer, central AC, a grill, and street parking. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to I70 and I25. No smoking. Pets under 35 lbs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Central A/C Extra Storage Stove Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 E 33rd Ave have any available units?
1234 E 33rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 E 33rd Ave have?
Some of 1234 E 33rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 E 33rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1234 E 33rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 E 33rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1234 E 33rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1234 E 33rd Ave offer parking?
No, 1234 E 33rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1234 E 33rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1234 E 33rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 E 33rd Ave have a pool?
No, 1234 E 33rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1234 E 33rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1234 E 33rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 E 33rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 E 33rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

