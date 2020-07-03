1233 Elizabeth St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c22ed80070 ---- Charming Tudor-Style 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1668 square foot home in the heart of Denver. Inside features include Brand New Paint, Brand New Upstairs carpet, Gorgeous hardwood floors, Large windows to let in lots of light, Living Room wood burning fireplace, Separate Dining room, Upstairs open concept bedroom space, Large basement, and all major appliances. Large front deck with fenced in back yard with views and serenity to enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather. Detached 1 car garage and street parking. Great location near Cheesman Park, Denver Zoo, Denver Botanical Gardens, 16th Street Mall, Restaurants shopping and much more. Available 07/09/19, $2,250.00. 1 year lease term. 1 pet under 30 lbs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Oven/Range Washer/Dryer