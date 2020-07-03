All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1233 Elizabeth St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1233 Elizabeth St.
Last updated June 25 2019 at 11:15 AM

1233 Elizabeth St.

1233 Elizabeth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1233 Elizabeth Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c22ed80070 ---- Charming Tudor-Style 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1668 square foot home in the heart of Denver. Inside features include Brand New Paint, Brand New Upstairs carpet, Gorgeous hardwood floors, Large windows to let in lots of light, Living Room wood burning fireplace, Separate Dining room, Upstairs open concept bedroom space, Large basement, and all major appliances. Large front deck with fenced in back yard with views and serenity to enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather. Detached 1 car garage and street parking. Great location near Cheesman Park, Denver Zoo, Denver Botanical Gardens, 16th Street Mall, Restaurants shopping and much more. Available 07/09/19, $2,250.00. 1 year lease term. 1 pet under 30 lbs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Oven/Range Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 Elizabeth St. have any available units?
1233 Elizabeth St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1233 Elizabeth St. have?
Some of 1233 Elizabeth St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 Elizabeth St. currently offering any rent specials?
1233 Elizabeth St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 Elizabeth St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1233 Elizabeth St. is pet friendly.
Does 1233 Elizabeth St. offer parking?
Yes, 1233 Elizabeth St. offers parking.
Does 1233 Elizabeth St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1233 Elizabeth St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 Elizabeth St. have a pool?
No, 1233 Elizabeth St. does not have a pool.
Does 1233 Elizabeth St. have accessible units?
No, 1233 Elizabeth St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 Elizabeth St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 Elizabeth St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
1000 Grant
1000 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street
Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University