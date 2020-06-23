1231 Downing St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!



Available Now is this luxurious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, condo in the Historic Neighborhood, Capitol Hill, near 13th Ave. and Downing St. Walking distance to great local bars, restaurants, coffee shops and Cheesman Park. No need to worry about downtown parking, this unit comes with an off-street tandem parking spot, big enough for 2 cars! This amazing downtown unit includes Wifi with rent!



Unit has tons of natural light. Open layout to entertain guest while preparing dinner in your modern kitchen. Stainless steel appliances includes dishwasher, oven and refrigerator. Modern concrete counter tops and beautiful cabinets. Shared laundry in the building, so no more snowy trips to the laundromat. Spacious roof-top patio for all residents to get some amazing views of Downtown! Grab your favorite book, coffee and cozy blanket to enjoy the views.



Rent is $1,290.00 month and there is a minimum of $1,290.00 required for the security deposit. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and parking! Tenant to set up service for electricity and gas.



Dogs are allowed and would love to live so close to Cheesman Park and all the squirrels! Pet deposit of $200/dog and $50 pet rent added to monthly rent.



Offering great flexible lease options!



