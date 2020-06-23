All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1231 Downing St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1231 Downing St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1231 Downing St.

1231 North Downing Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1231 North Downing Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/69e682e0bb ----
To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!

Available Now is this luxurious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, condo in the Historic Neighborhood, Capitol Hill, near 13th Ave. and Downing St. Walking distance to great local bars, restaurants, coffee shops and Cheesman Park. No need to worry about downtown parking, this unit comes with an off-street tandem parking spot, big enough for 2 cars! This amazing downtown unit includes Wifi with rent!

Unit has tons of natural light. Open layout to entertain guest while preparing dinner in your modern kitchen. Stainless steel appliances includes dishwasher, oven and refrigerator. Modern concrete counter tops and beautiful cabinets. Shared laundry in the building, so no more snowy trips to the laundromat. Spacious roof-top patio for all residents to get some amazing views of Downtown! Grab your favorite book, coffee and cozy blanket to enjoy the views.

Rent is $1,290.00 month and there is a minimum of $1,290.00 required for the security deposit. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and parking! Tenant to set up service for electricity and gas.

Dogs are allowed and would love to live so close to Cheesman Park and all the squirrels! Pet deposit of $200/dog and $50 pet rent added to monthly rent.

Offering great flexible lease options!

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Downing St. have any available units?
1231 Downing St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1231 Downing St. have?
Some of 1231 Downing St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 Downing St. currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Downing St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Downing St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1231 Downing St. is pet friendly.
Does 1231 Downing St. offer parking?
Yes, 1231 Downing St. offers parking.
Does 1231 Downing St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 Downing St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Downing St. have a pool?
No, 1231 Downing St. does not have a pool.
Does 1231 Downing St. have accessible units?
No, 1231 Downing St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Downing St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1231 Downing St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Venue on 16th
2900 E 16th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Solana Stapleton Apartments
11700 East 26th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University