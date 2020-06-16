All apartments in Denver
12302 Randolph Plaza
Last updated August 15 2019 at 8:35 PM

12302 Randolph Plaza

12302 Randolph Place · No Longer Available
Location

12302 Randolph Place, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Available now. 2 bed 1 bath upstairs. Downstairs there is 2 bed 3/4 bath and brand new wood look flooring. One car attached garage. Across the street from Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge with fishing, wildlife, lakes. Quick access to I 70 and Pena Blvd. One mile to restaurants and shops. Large kitchen and dining area. Huge fenced in backyard. One dog will be considered on a case-by-case basis w/ deposit and owner approval. Application Fee $55 per adult (18+). Admin Fee $150. Credit score of 600+, and clean rental history. Showing by appointment only. To schedule a showing please go to: showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12302 Randolph Plaza have any available units?
12302 Randolph Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 12302 Randolph Plaza have?
Some of 12302 Randolph Plaza's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12302 Randolph Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
12302 Randolph Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12302 Randolph Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 12302 Randolph Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 12302 Randolph Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 12302 Randolph Plaza offers parking.
Does 12302 Randolph Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12302 Randolph Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12302 Randolph Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 12302 Randolph Plaza has a pool.
Does 12302 Randolph Plaza have accessible units?
No, 12302 Randolph Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 12302 Randolph Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 12302 Randolph Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
