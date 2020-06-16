12302 Randolph Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking pool garage pet friendly

Available now. 2 bed 1 bath upstairs. Downstairs there is 2 bed 3/4 bath and brand new wood look flooring. One car attached garage. Across the street from Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge with fishing, wildlife, lakes. Quick access to I 70 and Pena Blvd. One mile to restaurants and shops. Large kitchen and dining area. Huge fenced in backyard. One dog will be considered on a case-by-case basis w/ deposit and owner approval. Application Fee $55 per adult (18+). Admin Fee $150. Credit score of 600+, and clean rental history. Showing by appointment only. To schedule a showing please go to: showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery