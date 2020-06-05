All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

1215 Harrison St

1215 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Harrison Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Live Happy on Harrison! 3 bed 1.5 bath home for Rent!** - Beautiful 3 Bedroom Bungalow in Congress Park! Walk inside your new home and you will find an open concept living / dining area and a tasteful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful cased windows and doors throughout. Your new home comes with 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 full updated bathroom. Downstairs you will find a 3rd non-conforming bedroom, an updated private 1/2 bathroom, a large laundry room and updated additional rec/ family room. The large back yard is perfect for summer get together's with a large patio and mature trees throughout the property. Looking for a garage? This home has you covered! There is a large 2 car garage off of the back alley that's perfect for keeping your car out of Colorado Elements!

CALL US TODAY AND SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR!!!
Additional Lease Terms:
*PET FRIENDLY! (limitations and additional fees may apply)
*12 month lease
*No section 8
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check

(RLNE4985074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Harrison St have any available units?
1215 Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Harrison St have?
Some of 1215 Harrison St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Harrison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 Harrison St is pet friendly.
Does 1215 Harrison St offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Harrison St offers parking.
Does 1215 Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Harrison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Harrison St have a pool?
No, 1215 Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 1215 Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Harrison St does not have units with dishwashers.
