1215 Harrison St

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**Live Happy on Harrison! 3 bed 1.5 bath home for Rent!** - Beautiful 3 Bedroom Bungalow in Congress Park! Walk inside your new home and you will find an open concept living / dining area and a tasteful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful cased windows and doors throughout. Your new home comes with 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 full updated bathroom. Downstairs you will find a 3rd non-conforming bedroom, an updated private 1/2 bathroom, a large laundry room and updated additional rec/ family room. The large back yard is perfect for summer get together's with a large patio and mature trees throughout the property. Looking for a garage? This home has you covered! There is a large 2 car garage off of the back alley that's perfect for keeping your car out of Colorado Elements!



Additional Lease Terms:

*PET FRIENDLY! (limitations and additional fees may apply)

*12 month lease

*No section 8

*Resident must maintain renters insurance

*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check



