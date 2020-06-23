1211 Vine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Apartment #303 is a model of our 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom floorplan with 920 sqft! Come experience the perfect combination of classic and modern style in Cheesman Park at Nuvo Modern Rentals. Originally constructed in the 1960's, each home has character and personality not found in today's typical run-of-the-mill, cookie-cutter apartments. Each Nuvo one or two bedroom apartment home has been thoroughly renovated, including the finest finishes and highest-quality modern appliances, fixtures, carpets and so much more.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.