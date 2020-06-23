All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1211 Vine Street

1211 North Vine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1211 North Vine Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Apartment #303 is a model of our 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom floorplan with 920 sqft! Come experience the perfect combination of classic and modern style in Cheesman Park at Nuvo Modern Rentals. Originally constructed in the 1960's, each home has character and personality not found in today's typical run-of-the-mill, cookie-cutter apartments. Each Nuvo one or two bedroom apartment home has been thoroughly renovated, including the finest finishes and highest-quality modern appliances, fixtures, carpets and so much more.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Vine Street have any available units?
1211 Vine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1211 Vine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Vine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Vine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 Vine Street is pet friendly.
Does 1211 Vine Street offer parking?
No, 1211 Vine Street does not offer parking.
Does 1211 Vine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 Vine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Vine Street have a pool?
No, 1211 Vine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1211 Vine Street have accessible units?
No, 1211 Vine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Vine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 Vine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 Vine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1211 Vine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
