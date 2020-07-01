1211-1213 Osceola St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE

Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath Brick Duplex (downstairs unit) within half a block from the Perry St Light Rail Station and across the street from the Dry Gulch park and trail system which allows a quick bike ride to Downtown Denver, Lower Highlands, Mile High Stadium, and the Platte River. Barnum neighborhood is one of Denver's hottest neighborhoods for good reason - great location, quick access around town and lost of parks and trail. Unit includes washer/dryer in unit. Off Street Parking. Nicely landscaped property with a shared backyard. Owner pays water, trash and sewer. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electricity and extras. Owner provides lawn service, tenants responsible for snow removal.



1 dog allowed, or 1 cat with pet rent/fee. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



