Denver, CO
1211-1213 Osceola St
Last updated March 28 2020 at 8:44 PM

1211-1213 Osceola St

1211 Osceola St · No Longer Available
Location

1211 Osceola St, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath Brick Duplex (downstairs unit) within half a block from the Perry St Light Rail Station and across the street from the Dry Gulch park and trail system which allows a quick bike ride to Downtown Denver, Lower Highlands, Mile High Stadium, and the Platte River. Barnum neighborhood is one of Denver's hottest neighborhoods for good reason - great location, quick access around town and lost of parks and trail. Unit includes washer/dryer in unit. Off Street Parking. Nicely landscaped property with a shared backyard. Owner pays water, trash and sewer. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electricity and extras. Owner provides lawn service, tenants responsible for snow removal.

1 dog allowed, or 1 cat with pet rent/fee. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: Off Street Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211-1213 Osceola St have any available units?
1211-1213 Osceola St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1211-1213 Osceola St currently offering any rent specials?
1211-1213 Osceola St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211-1213 Osceola St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211-1213 Osceola St is pet friendly.
Does 1211-1213 Osceola St offer parking?
Yes, 1211-1213 Osceola St offers parking.
Does 1211-1213 Osceola St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211-1213 Osceola St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211-1213 Osceola St have a pool?
No, 1211-1213 Osceola St does not have a pool.
Does 1211-1213 Osceola St have accessible units?
No, 1211-1213 Osceola St does not have accessible units.
Does 1211-1213 Osceola St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211-1213 Osceola St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1211-1213 Osceola St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1211-1213 Osceola St does not have units with air conditioning.

