Denver, CO
121 Delaware St
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

121 Delaware St

121 Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

121 Delaware Street, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Historic 1 Bed 1 Bath Denver Row Home, Available 11/22! Close To Downtown! - To schedule a showing of this property, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720-571-7488

Available November 22nd is this beautiful 1 bed, 1 bath Denver row house located near W. 1st Ave and Cherokee St, within walking distance to the Santa Fe Arts District and very close to Downtown Denver!

This home also includes a 1 car detached garage, fenced yard, and living room with tall ceilings. Kitchen and home amenities include a fridge, dishwasher, gas range, washer and dryer, and 2 window A/C units.

Rent is $1,450/month and there is a minimum deposit of $1,450 also required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Pets are accepted at this property with an additional $50/month pet rent as well as an additional $200 deposit per dog or $400 deposit per cat.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.
New photos coming soon!

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE3588036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Delaware St have any available units?
121 Delaware St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Delaware St have?
Some of 121 Delaware St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Delaware St currently offering any rent specials?
121 Delaware St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Delaware St pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Delaware St is pet friendly.
Does 121 Delaware St offer parking?
Yes, 121 Delaware St offers parking.
Does 121 Delaware St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Delaware St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Delaware St have a pool?
No, 121 Delaware St does not have a pool.
Does 121 Delaware St have accessible units?
No, 121 Delaware St does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Delaware St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Delaware St has units with dishwashers.
