121 Delaware St

Beautifully Historic 1 Bed 1 Bath Denver Row Home, Available 11/22! Close To Downtown! - To schedule a showing of this property, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720-571-7488



Available November 22nd is this beautiful 1 bed, 1 bath Denver row house located near W. 1st Ave and Cherokee St, within walking distance to the Santa Fe Arts District and very close to Downtown Denver!



This home also includes a 1 car detached garage, fenced yard, and living room with tall ceilings. Kitchen and home amenities include a fridge, dishwasher, gas range, washer and dryer, and 2 window A/C units.



Rent is $1,450/month and there is a minimum deposit of $1,450 also required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Pets are accepted at this property with an additional $50/month pet rent as well as an additional $200 deposit per dog or $400 deposit per cat.



-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

New photos coming soon!



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



