1201 Race St Apt 10

*** Location, Location, Location *** this BEAUTIFUL Remodeled One-bedroom Condo is ON Cheesman Park ~ Quiet, Top-Floor Unit with Great Privacy plus a Wonderful BALCONY in the Treetops ~ this Complete REMODEL includes Wood Floors, New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, a Fresh Clean Bathroom, New Windows and Doors, Ceiling Fans and AC ~ One Assigned, Off-Street PARKING Space is Included ~ FREE Heat and Water ~ one adult Cat allowed (extra fee/deposit).



AWESOME LOCATION ~ Walk out your Door and Enjoy this Fabulous, Upscale Neighborhood with Cheesman Park as your backyard ~ the Botanical Gardens are around the corner ~ walk to neighborhood Shops, Restaurants, famous Liks Ice Cream ~ the Bus Stops in front of the building ~ 10 minutes to Downtown Denver, 10 minutes to Cherry Creek Shopping.



LOCATION: Corner of Race and 12th ~ building backs up to Cheesman Park

AVAILABLE: April 1

RENT: $1395

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1395

LEASE TERM: 12 Months.

(no smoking, no pot)



For a Private Showing call PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378

www.irdenver.com