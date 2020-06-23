All apartments in Denver
1201 Race St Apt 10
Last updated March 17 2019 at 7:33 AM

1201 Race St Apt 10

1201 Race St · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Race St, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
*** Location, Location, Location *** this BEAUTIFUL Remodeled One-bedroom Condo is ON Cheesman Park ~ Quiet, Top-Floor Unit with Great Privacy plus a Wonderful BALCONY in the Treetops ~ this Complete REMODEL includes Wood Floors, New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, a Fresh Clean Bathroom, New Windows and Doors, Ceiling Fans and AC ~ One Assigned, Off-Street PARKING Space is Included ~ FREE Heat and Water ~ one adult Cat allowed (extra fee/deposit).

AWESOME LOCATION ~ Walk out your Door and Enjoy this Fabulous, Upscale Neighborhood with Cheesman Park as your backyard ~ the Botanical Gardens are around the corner ~ walk to neighborhood Shops, Restaurants, famous Liks Ice Cream ~ the Bus Stops in front of the building ~ 10 minutes to Downtown Denver, 10 minutes to Cherry Creek Shopping.

LOCATION: Corner of Race and 12th ~ building backs up to Cheesman Park
AVAILABLE: April 1
RENT: $1395
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1395
LEASE TERM: 12 Months.
(no smoking, no pot)

For a Private Showing call PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378
www.irdenver.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

